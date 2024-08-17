These Are The Absolute Best Luaus In Maui, According To Reviews

Hawaii's history dates back to long before the United States procured the islands for its westward military expansion. The first settlers sailed east from the Marquesas Islands, making landfall sometime between the 11th and 13th centuries AD. In the time after, the settlers cultivated their own culture, taking inspiration from the Pacific Islanders who crossed the 2,000 miles of ocean for their new home. Though a contemporary city like Honolulu, which caters heavily to mainland tourism, may appear to have lost some of that culture, islands like Maui have retained it and imbued some of it into evening experiences designed to celebrate the island's history and the traditions locals have been following for centuries.

Luaus can be mistaken for overly touristy ventures designed to give visitors an artificial taste of Hawaiian culture. However, Maui is home to several that use King Kamehameha II's traditional feast of unity to celebrate island customs, convey ancient mythology, and share exquisite Hawaiian fare. Finding the best of these can be a gamble, though, especially since some are designed without the authenticity of a real Hawaiian luau and fail to deliver a memorable night.

To narrow down the best luaus in Maui, we turned to reviews from travelers who have experienced them firsthand. By reading through personal experiences and tallying review scores across outlets like Tripadvisor and Viator, we've cultivated a list of Maui luaus that should be on your list of "musts" during your time on the Valley Isle.

