The Breathtaking Beach Known For Being The Most Family-Friendly In The Caribbean
The Caribbean is a dream holiday destination for many families, with its islands offering a balmy tropical climate, white sand beaches, and world-class resorts. However, despite being one of the most popular travel destinations in the world, there are hidden dangers to a Caribbean holiday that may make parents think twice before booking a vacation. Strong riptides and deep water in particular pose a threat to young children.
Fortunately Aruba, located in the southern Caribbean Sea, has the perfect solution with an idyllic beach backdrop that is both safe for kids and enjoyable for adults. The aptly (yet unofficially) named Baby Beach is known for its warm, shallow waters, making it a favorite for families looking to spend quality family time together in a beautiful and secure environment.
Klein Lagoen earned its baby-friendly namesake due to its reputation for having ideal conditions for children. The beach is situated in San Nicolas, a city that was once a bustling center of industry but is now celebrated for its rich Caribbean culture and burgeoning art scene. Alongside the peace of mind offered by Baby Beach, the surrounding area also caters to adults, with independent craft stores, exquisite dining options and colorful murals on display in the streets.
What makes Baby Beach so kid-friendly?
This awe-inspiring beach is carved in a half-moon shape, boasting a breathtaking white sand backdrop that is quintessentially Caribbean. Sheltered from waves and rough seas by a man-made breakwater, the shape of the lagoon ensures water within its shoreline remains warm and still. Writing on the subreddit r/Aruba, u/clairedylan shared, "I love it there. It's my happy place. There is something truly magical about it for me. The calmness of the water is not like any other beach."
The water level at Baby Beach is no higher than waist-deep, providing peace of mind for little ones playing in the water or those who prefer to be able to feel their feet on sand while wading out. However, it's worth noting that the current becomes stronger toward the very end of the bay, so staying away from this area with small children is advised.
Make use of the free palapas dotted around as these are perfect for providing some shade and respite from the sun, especially for children. Bringing plenty of sunscreen and a hat is also always a good idea at the beach, in case the palapas are all taken. Big Mama's Grill and a small beachside snack bar selling fast food are on site to replenish any energy lost playing in the sea.
Baby Beach has something for the whole family to enjoy
There is more to do at Baby Beach than just sunbathe. A designated, roped-off area at the end of the bay provides the perfect opportunity for snorkeling beginners to try spotting blowfish, barracuda, and lots of other species. Those feeling peckish can head to Rum Reef restaurant, which is a popular dining choice offering an infinity pool for adults to relax in after purchasing food or drinks.
Located a 45-minute drive from Palm Beach hotels and at the far end of Aruba, Baby Beach is an ideal for a half-day excursion. You can rent a car and drive, catch a bus from San Nicolas or book onto a guided tour that takes you from your hotel and back again. With free parking on-site and no entrance fees, visiting Baby Beach is a budget-friendly outing. Beach gear such as snorkeling equipment and lounge chairs are available to rent on-site, but be sure to bring spare cash with you as there are no public restrooms.
Visiting Baby Beach during shoulder seasons — between May and August, or November to early December — will ensure you get to experience all the splendor of this paradise island beach while avoiding the crowds of peak tourist season. Needless to say, Baby Beach is one of the Caribbean's coastal hidden gems, and it's a must-visit for families looking for a beach holiday.