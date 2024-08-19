The Unexpected Reason It May Be Best To Check In To Your Hotel Room As Early As Possible
Perhaps one of the most annoying parts of staying in a hotel — or any rental, really — is paying for a full day when you barely get to enjoy 24 hours there, especially if you're just checking in overnight for an overnight stay. Hotels love to stick to their rigid check-in and check-out times, giving themselves plenty of wiggle room to clean and prep the room for the next guest. Typically, you can check in between 2 and 4 p.m., and they expect you out by 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The late afternoon check-in might be a win for those whose flights don't land until later in the day, but even then, you should check in ASAP unless you're cool with the idea of your room being handed off to someone else.
Just like failing to check out is a pricey hotel mistake that even frequent travelers make, showing up late for check-in could cost you your entire reservation, especially if you haven't prepaid. Large hotels, with their constant flow of guests, might give priority to someone already on-site and tag you as a no-show. If you know you're running late, do yourself a solid and inform the hotel right away. Giving them a heads-up could be the difference between walking into a ready room or finding out you've been unceremoniously bumped.
You might be considered as a no-show
The last thing you want after a long day is to roll up to your hotel, dreaming of sinking into that plush king bed, only to find out it's been handed off to some other guest. Unfortunately, this scenario isn't rare. According to a Reddit user who worked as a hotel night auditor, if the hotel is having a busy day, they might just sell your room to someone else if you booked an "unsecured" reservation, aka, a room that you didn't pre-pay for. "If you had a guaranteed reservation (backed up with a credit card) you have to cancel by 6pm or you get charged," they explained. "If you have an unsecured reservation they cancel it at 6pm if they are busy and hope to sell that room, or don't cancel it if there is plenty of availability."
Another hotel worker backed this up, saying they don't hesitate to ditch reservations that have been made without a credit card. "If we are sold out, and I've turned away 49 phone calls asking if we have rooms, between the time I got in at 3pm and 6:23, I'm simply canceling everyone who is non-guaranteed," they said. "I am going to sell the room, and if you arrive at 10pm, there is nothing I will do for you if we are still sold out." In short, if you don't want to roll the dice on your room, pre-pay and show up early. Otherwise, you might find yourself out in the cold — literally.
How to ask for an early check-in
Now, if you have the opposite problem and find yourself rolling up to the hotel way before the standard check-in time, there's a chance you can sweet talk your way into getting that room early. Sure, the foolproof way is to cough up an extra fee, but you might get in for free by simply asking— nicely, of course. Not many may be privy to this, but sometimes all it takes is a little charm and a polite request to get extra perks when checking into a hotel.
"Being polite and friendly to the staff can significantly improve your chances of securing an early check-in," Gerardo Ku, the marketing manager of a Mexico-based hotel, shared with Apartment Therapy. What's more, detailing your case can give them a little nudge. "Explaining your situation clearly, such as having an early flight or an urgent meeting, can also be helpful."
As for a late check-out? Ku told the outlet that it's best if you ask for this early and often. "Request it during the booking process, mention it at check-in, or call the front desk the night before or the morning of your departure," he said. If they still can't accommodate you, there's a hack for that, too, especially if you're staying in an all-inclusive resort. If you're lucky, there might be a hospitality suite with all the amenities you need to chill until it's time to catch your flight.