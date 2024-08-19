The Unexpected Reason It May Be Best To Check In To Your Hotel Room As Early As Possible

The last thing you want after a long day is to roll up to your hotel, dreaming of sinking into that plush king bed, only to find out it's been handed off to some other guest. Unfortunately, this scenario isn't rare. According to a Reddit user who worked as a hotel night auditor, if the hotel is having a busy day, they might just sell your room to someone else if you booked an "unsecured" reservation, aka, a room that you didn't pre-pay for. "If you had a guaranteed reservation (backed up with a credit card) you have to cancel by 6pm or you get charged," they explained. "If you have an unsecured reservation they cancel it at 6pm if they are busy and hope to sell that room, or don't cancel it if there is plenty of availability."

Another hotel worker backed this up, saying they don't hesitate to ditch reservations that have been made without a credit card. "If we are sold out, and I've turned away 49 phone calls asking if we have rooms, between the time I got in at 3pm and 6:23, I'm simply canceling everyone who is non-guaranteed," they said. "I am going to sell the room, and if you arrive at 10pm, there is nothing I will do for you if we are still sold out." In short, if you don't want to roll the dice on your room, pre-pay and show up early. Otherwise, you might find yourself out in the cold — literally.