Even Frequent Travelers Tend To Make This Pricey Hotel Mistake

Leaving your key in your room and heading out is tempting (and usually no big deal), but before you sashay away from your hotel, make sure the property is okay with a silent exit. Not checking out of a hotel can have pricey consequences. Between ever-increasing room rates, resort fees, and destination taxes, a hotel stay can be a costly proposition on its own. To avoid running up any extra charges, you should always err on the side of caution and swing by the front desk when checking out of your hotel.

Advertisement

There is lots to love about a hotel stay, like luxurious pools and even under-the-radar hotel freebies, but leaving is generally not one. You may be in a rush to get to the airport, trying to organize yourself for the next leg of your journey, all while double-checking you haven't left your charger under the bed or favorite earring beside the sink. Waiting at reception to hand in your key card can feel like a major waste of time, but you can opt for mobile check-out via your phone, the hotel app, or through the in-room information system at many hotels. Just don't walk away before you have checked your bill and made sure everything is in order.