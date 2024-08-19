Too Many Tourists Snub This Beautiful, Less-Crowded Season For A Trip To Bali

Bali has two distinct seasons: The dry season from April to October and the monsoon season from November to March. There is little difference in the temperature, which settles from 24°C (75°F) to 29°C (85°F), but there is a marked shift in rain patterns, which are sudden, intense, and capable of starting flash floods and other disruptions.

This doesn't mean you should avoid the monsoon season, though. A long-distance hike may be inadvisable, but travelers would be wise to embrace the intermittent, short-lived downpours — even if just for the views. Rain disperses the fair-weather crowds and nourishes the landscape, filling the rivers, charging the waterfalls, and blooming Bali's lush verdant colors.

Rain also helps slash the costs of plane tickets and accommodations, while freeing up the island's many excursions, from surfing and spelunking to cooking schools and spa days. So, before you snub, check out why Bali is still great in the 5-month monsoon season.