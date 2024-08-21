This Crystal-Clear Lake Is A Scuba Diver's Paradise Known As The Caribbean Of The Midwest
Although most people would probably never think to put the words "Midwest" and "scuba" together, the often-overlooked middle region of the U.S. actually has a lot to offer when it comes to freshwater scuba diving. In particular, if you are looking for a fantastic year-round diving spot, then look no further than Bull Shoals Lake, which is known as the Caribbean of the Midwest. Famous for its crystal-clear waters (with visibility typically around 31-35 feet on average), this is the ideal spot to rent a boat, throw on your diving gear, and go exploring.
Stretching from southern Missouri to northern Arkansas, Bull Shoals Lake is a long and thin freshwater reservoir that has more than 1,000 miles of shoreline filled with plenty of coves, bays, arms, and other nooks and crannies. Because of this, Bull Shoals is quite peaceful and never feels particularly busy. As one reviewer on TripAdvisor explained, everyone can enjoy their own space on this lake, and while "holiday weekends bring more people," even then, the lake is "still relatively free of the big and fast boats." Another great thing about Bull Shoals is that the water never freezes and typically only drops down to 50 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter. Combined with the sheer amount of interesting sites to explore, this all makes Bull Shoals Lake an excellent year-round diving paradise.
What you can see while diving in Bull Shoals
One thing that makes Bull Shoals Lake an exciting scuba diving location is that this man-made body of water was actually created by the building of a dam in 1947 which then caused the White River to flood it's once-inhabited surrounding valley. This means that divers can explore some of the flooded settlements and farms, as well as sunken farm equipment, underwater hickory and oak forests, and a few shipwrecks including one sailboat, a destroyer escort, and various U.S. military boats. In fact, Bull Shoals Lake features 15 unique mapped diving sites.
The size of the lake and number of diving spots make Bull Shoals a great location for experienced technical divers; however, there is also plenty of space for beginners who may want to safely practice their diving skills by exploring the rock outcroppings and underwater bluffs near the shoreline. Furthermore, whether you choose to explore deep shipwrecks or stick to the shallows, you will be treated to a stunning array of wildlife, as Bull Shoals Lake is also a famous fishing destination, full of aquatic wildlife like largemouth and smallmouth bass, crappie, walleye, blue gills, and blue eared sunfish.
Planning your stay and scuba courses at Bull Shoals
Because Bull Shoals is popular not only for scuba but also for kayaking, fishing, boating, and birding, there are plenty of accommodation options throughout the area. If you want to stay on the lake, you can choose from multiple lodges and resorts or reserve a campsite in one of the lake's nine surrounding campgrounds (typically open from April to October). To maximize your time spent on the water, you can even consider renting a houseboat and living on the water for the duration of your diving trip. If you don't want to dive alone, there are a few different companies that offer group diving tours of shipwrecks and popular dive spots in the lake.
New and beginner divers can also pick up an open water P.A.D.I. certification by taking a course with the Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock. All scuba diving tours require proof of a P.A.D.I certification before joining. Plus, getting open water certified will allow you to be able to explore the lake on your own and will also prepare you for future trips to some of the world's best scuba destinations like the Bloody Bay Wall of the Little Cayman Island or the shark-filled waters of Costa Rica's Cocos Island.