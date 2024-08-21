This Crystal-Clear Lake Is A Scuba Diver's Paradise Known As The Caribbean Of The Midwest

Although most people would probably never think to put the words "Midwest" and "scuba" together, the often-overlooked middle region of the U.S. actually has a lot to offer when it comes to freshwater scuba diving. In particular, if you are looking for a fantastic year-round diving spot, then look no further than Bull Shoals Lake, which is known as the Caribbean of the Midwest. Famous for its crystal-clear waters (with visibility typically around 31-35 feet on average), this is the ideal spot to rent a boat, throw on your diving gear, and go exploring.

Stretching from southern Missouri to northern Arkansas, Bull Shoals Lake is a long and thin freshwater reservoir that has more than 1,000 miles of shoreline filled with plenty of coves, bays, arms, and other nooks and crannies. Because of this, Bull Shoals is quite peaceful and never feels particularly busy. As one reviewer on TripAdvisor explained, everyone can enjoy their own space on this lake, and while "holiday weekends bring more people," even then, the lake is "still relatively free of the big and fast boats." Another great thing about Bull Shoals is that the water never freezes and typically only drops down to 50 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter. Combined with the sheer amount of interesting sites to explore, this all makes Bull Shoals Lake an excellent year-round diving paradise.

