Hawaii's 'Magic Island' Seamlessly Blends Natural Beauty And Urban Charm Like No Other

Oahu and Honolulu are more than just Waikiki Beach, and one locally loved spot is Magic Island. It's a man-made peninsula in Ala Moana Regional Park near the artsy Kaka'ako neighborhood with its trendy shops and tasty food and between downtown Honolulu and Waikiki. To the east of Magic Island is Ala Wai Boat Harbor, where you can charter a boat or join a tour to explore the waters around Oahu. Magic Island's location makes it easy to enjoy the excitement and activities of the capital city and then easily retreat to a beautiful, calm beach perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and some of the island's most spectacular sunsets.

The park itself used to be marsh until the 1920s and 1930s, and it was dedicated as a public park by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934, at which time he called it "The People's Park." That makes it, in a sense, one of the ways you can experience historic Honolulu. The area has remained popular with the public, and, in the 1960s, Magic Island was built to be a resort spot. It ended up being turned into the ʻĀina Moana Park, but it's still commonly known as Magic Island.