Amazing Experiences You Can Only Have In Oahu

The Hawaiian islands boast some of the most exquisite landscapes in the world, from lush green mountains and crystal clear blue water to incredible volcanoes and sweeping valleys. It's no secret why these pieces of paradise remain at the top of travel lists each year, whether it's to tie the knot or enjoy a relaxing tropical vacation. But of all the places to go in Hawaii, the most-frequented island is Oahu, which sees millions of visitors each year (per the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism) and is nicknamed "The Gathering Place."

Oahu has the best of both worlds, offering bustling city life in Honolulu and the most beautiful stretch of scenery on the laid-back North Shore. Tourists flock there in droves for an unforgettable experience they can't find anywhere else. From daring hikes and pristine snorkeling bays to secret bars and postcard beaches, we've compiled a list of adventurous activities and spectacular sights that can only be experienced while visiting the Aloha-filled island of Oahu. Pack plenty of sunscreen — and leave those tacky Hawaiian shirts at home — because you'll soon be high-tailing it to this island.