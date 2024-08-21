Amazing Experiences You Can Only Have In Oahu
The Hawaiian islands boast some of the most exquisite landscapes in the world, from lush green mountains and crystal clear blue water to incredible volcanoes and sweeping valleys. It's no secret why these pieces of paradise remain at the top of travel lists each year, whether it's to tie the knot or enjoy a relaxing tropical vacation. But of all the places to go in Hawaii, the most-frequented island is Oahu, which sees millions of visitors each year (per the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism) and is nicknamed "The Gathering Place."
Oahu has the best of both worlds, offering bustling city life in Honolulu and the most beautiful stretch of scenery on the laid-back North Shore. Tourists flock there in droves for an unforgettable experience they can't find anywhere else. From daring hikes and pristine snorkeling bays to secret bars and postcard beaches, we've compiled a list of adventurous activities and spectacular sights that can only be experienced while visiting the Aloha-filled island of Oahu. Pack plenty of sunscreen — and leave those tacky Hawaiian shirts at home — because you'll soon be high-tailing it to this island.
A doors-off helicopter ride offers sweeping views of Jurassic Park-like landscapes
For Oahu visitors hoping to get an aerial view of the gorgeous green mountains that hug the coastline, a doors-off helicopter ride provides a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Magnum Helicopters offers different packages, including a traditional ride around the island and more private tours with exclusive landing sights. "One of the best adventures of my life. This is a must for anyone that loves adventure and looking for an experience like no other," wrote one satisfied Tripadvisor reviewer.
Starting at $329 per person, the traditional Hawaiian Doors-Off tour takes passengers over Oahu's extinct volcano crater, Kahala, Hanauma Bay, the Sacred Falls waterfall, Pearl Harbor, the Ko'olau mountains, and more. For those planning a proposal or who simply want to enjoy a picnic on a mountainside, Magnum Helicopters also offers a Mountain Top Landing trip, which includes up to 4 people and has a $2,380 price tag. This option allows guests to enjoy a rest atop a beautiful mountain, with refreshments and light snacks to enjoy while taking in the iconic views.
Get up close and personal with one of the ocean's main predators with cage-free shark dives
For the ultimate thrill seeker, Oahu gives visitors a chance to get up close and personal with apex predators. On the North Shore, you'll find several cageless shark dives available, which take guests offshore to spots frequented by these ancient creatures. Cage-free diving tours offer a unique and personal experience without the hassle of scuba gear or specific diving certifications.
The 2023 Tripadvisor travelers' choice for shark diving was One Ocean Diving, a company co-founded by world-famous shark activist Ocean Ramsey. Not only does it provide daily cageless tours during which you can snorkel with the likes of tiger sharks, Galapagos sharks, and sandbar sharks, but employees also educate guests about the importance of shark conservation and behavior to help them become less fearful of these often misunderstood animals.
Prices for the two-hour shark dive have an estimated cost of around $154 a person, with dives available from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day in Hale'iwa, a town on Oahu's North Shore; all diving gear is provided. For those who visit Oahu during whale season (between December and May), One Ocean Diving also conducts whale tours that give guests a chance to witness Hawaii's humpback whales firsthand.
Visit the Pearl Harbor monument and pay respect to the 'date which will live in infamy'
Individuals hoping to get a bit of a history lesson may find a stop at the world-famous Pearl Harbor National Memorial, one of the best things to do in Oahu besides Waikiki Beach, worthwhile. It sits on the same site where Japan launched a surprise aerial attack on the U.S. Navy base on December 7, 1941. The event resulted in the deaths of nearly 2,500 Americans and preluded the United States' decision to enter World War II.
There's no cost to visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, but you must pay a $1 service charge that Recreation.gov collects to book your spot to the USS Arizona Memorial. You'll find the latter atop the sunken USS Arizona, where nearly 1,200 crewmen lost their lives during the Pearl Harbor attack. The powerful memorials, as well as the museums on-site, offer an in-depth history of what President Franklin D. Roosevelt described as the "date which will live in infamy" (via National Archives).
Near the Pearl Harbor National Memorial is Ford Island, which houses the Battleship Missouri Memorial and the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. Tickets to Battleship Missouri cost $34.99 for adults and $17.49 for children, and give visitors a chance to step aboard the same ship where the Japanese signed their surrender in 1945. Meanwhile, the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum provides a first-hand look at some of the most important military aircraft used in World War II. Tickets are $25.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids, and shuttles to Ford Island run from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center daily.
Hike to the top of an extinct volcanic crater with views of war bunkers and a lighthouse
For hikers who want something a little less challenging than the Moanalua Valley Trail, Diamond Head State Monument can be found near Honolulu. The 1.6-mile hike requires an estimated two hours to complete and takes you along the wall of a crater with a distinct shape that stands out from many other Hawaiian volcanoes. Steep stairs eventually give way to a lighted tunnel that leads to a summit with gorgeous views from Koko Head to Wai'anae. Once at the top, you'll have the opportunity to take in old war bunkers and a lighthouse built over 100 years ago. The Diamond Head hike also offers several spots to stop and catch your breath, as well as multiple lookouts on the way to the summit.
To hike Diamond Head, $5 reservations are required for out-of-state residents. Prepare to share the trail if you don't plan for an early trek, as this path tends to get crowded. "I do it every time I'm in town," wrote one individual on Tripadvisor. "It's an easy hike for the most part. There are some hard areas, but manageable for most people. I carried my daughter all the way up and a friend hiked up very pregnant. Not too bad. The views at the top are very worth it. If you want to do something other than lay on the beach then this is a cheap thing to do and should do."
Try traditional Hawaiian Poke and eat like a local at a famous spot in Honolulu
One thing travelers can only find on the island of Oahu is Kahiau Poke & Provisions. Located in Honolulu, the local eatery sells several varieties of traditional Hawaiian poke, as well as beef jerky and sashimi with prices ranging from $10 to $20. Poke originates from Hawaii and consists of diced raw fish tossed in different types of marinades and often served on a bed of rice.
Kahiau Poke & Provisions offers customers six different poke options that include fresh ingredients like ahi tuna tossed in limu seaweed or mixed with spicy mayo and tobiko sauce. The establishment also serves traditional Hawaiian dishes such as lau lau, a mix of pork and ahi tuna wrapped in luau leaves, or kalua pig, a famous slow-cooked pork.
Voted No. 1 on USA Today's list of Hawaii's "10 best places for poke," residents and tourists alike love Kahiau. "The sushi is super good and so you need to get here early because they sell out fast," wrote one customer on Yelp. "It is a very small hole in the wall shop but clean and neat." Make sure to plan ahead, as Kahiau Poke & Provisions is only open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Catch a wave at the world-famous Waikiki Beach
An experience you can only find in Oahu is spending the day at the island's iconic Waikiki Beach. This spot is world famous for being the birthplace of surfing as we know it today. Along the strip of coastline, you can even find a statue of Hawaiian surfing legend Duke Kahanamoku, who helped popularize the sport in the early 1900s.
The gorgeous destination, one of Oahu's best beaches, offers several activities, with dozens of companies providing surf lessons and stand-up paddleboards for those who want to try their hand at the famous Waikiki wave. Travelers looking to relax can simply park their beach chairs along the 2-mile stretch, which sits directly in front of the most popular resorts and hotels of Honolulu. For visitors who would like to see Waikiki from a different perspective, there are several catamaran snorkel tours available daily that you can book directly on the beach. Parasailing tours and sunset cruises are also a popular option among visitors.
Visit the largest open-air shopping center in the world
Another activity exclusive to Oahu is the array of stores available for tourists at Ala Moana Center. The retail space, which holds the title of the largest open-air shopping center in the world, is just a little over a mile from Waikiki Beach, making it a great spot for travelers to escape the heat. Ala Moana Center features over 350 shops to peruse, from local boutiques and cuisine to luxury clothing stores like Gucci, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton.
If you're lucky, you may even get the chance to see a bit of Hawaiian culture on display. One Tripadvisor reviewer got a shopping trip with a side of entertainment, writing, "After coming out from ABC store, we saw a show at the center stage. A traditional dance event was taking place. Enjoy the show very much." The mall also offers several interactive events year-round, like the Honolulu Makers Market, which gives visitors a chance to try local food and buy handcrafted pieces, and artist meet and greets.
See the spot where the world's top surfers compete each year
If you happen to drive to Oahu's surfer's paradise — otherwise known as the North Shore — you'll find the island's famous Ehukai Beach Park. You may recognize the beach (otherwise known as the Banzai Pipeline) from scenes out of the 2002 film "Blue Crush," but it's best known for attracting the world's best surfers each year for the Billabong Pipe Masters competition. Famous athletes like Kelly Slater, Italo Ferreira, and John John Florence have all taken home the champion title at this surf break, which is free for spectators and takes place annually at the end of January for over a week.
Waves are bigger in the winter months, but travelers flock to this beach year-round for its gorgeous views and surfing history. "We stopped here for an iconic 'North Shore' beach experience and were not disappointed," wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The sand is soft, the beach is broad and wide, crowds were low and the waves were big!" Travelers beware, however, as the beach park can be a challenge for less experienced swimmers. The powerful current at Ehukai Beach Park (especially during the winter) is known to produce incredibly big shore-breaking waves, helping earn Hawaii's reputation for having some of the world's most dangerous beaches.
Grab an acai bowl to freshen off at a top-rated spot in Haleiwa
A local spot you can only find on Oahu is Hale'iwa Bowls, a eatery known for its fresh acai bowls, smoothies, and selection of coffee drinks. A fan favorite, Hale'iwa Bowls is Tripadvisor's No.1 spot for acai bowls on the island. Prices for small bowls start at $13, whereas large bowls go for $16. The establishment also offers several different types of smoothies for $10, as well as drinks like iced matcha latte elixir and cold brew hibiscus mint tea.
"My wife and I stopped here for breakfast based on advice from a local friend and we were so glad we did," wrote a satisfied customer on Tripadvisor. "My wife had acai bowl and I had the chia pudding ... Everything was fresh and delicious and the portions are very generous. The staff was really great and the location is close to explore the town or the beaches."
Take a break from the hustle and bustle of Honolulu at a 150-foot waterfall oasis
Not far from the city of Honolulu resides the popular tourist attraction Manoa Falls, one of the best things to do on Oahu. The gorgeous nature feature draws an average of 200,000 visitors each year (per the Department of Land and Natural Resources) on a hike through a lush jungle that ultimately leads to the spectacular 150-foot waterfall. Under a 30-minute drive from Waikiki Beach, Manoa Falls remains a welcome escape for many tourists hoping to beat the heat and immerse themselves in nature.
The 1.7-mile trail takes about an hour to complete and is considered to be an easier trek than the Diamond Head State Monument. To prepare for the mud (a noted characteristic of this trail), pack shoes you're not afraid of getting a little messy. While you don't need a reservation or permit for Manoa Falls, parking costs $7 at the Paradise Park parking lot near the trail entrance.
Beyond the wealth of nature, the Manoa Falls Trail occupies a unique space in Hawaiian folklore. Locals and visitors have long told stories of night marchers, spectral warriors believed to patrol throughout the islands. A banyan tree on the trail purportedly has served as the location for the largest number of night marcher sightings.
Cool off with a traditional Hawaiian mai tai at a hidden bar considered Waikiki's 'best kept secret'
If you're hanging around Waikiki, you may want to stop for a fresh cocktail at the hidden gem otherwise known as Arnold's Beach Bar. The spot is known as one of Oahu's "best kept [secrets]" and serves Hawaii's signature mai tai cocktail, a blend of light and dark rum with a mix of pineapple and orange juice. The dive bar also offers drinks like Blue Hawaii, tiki tea, classic and flavored margaritas, draft and bottled beer, as well as free popcorn.
"You cannot come to Honolulu and not visit Arnold's," one customer shared on Tripadvisor. "We stumbled across this bar the first time we visited Oahu and have added it to our list for a visit every time. Hidden down a side alley, this small tiki bar is welcoming from the word go." Tripadvisor ranks Arnold's as No. 11 out of 74 nightlife establishments in the area, making it a popular choice among locals and tourists. The New York Times also wrote about it in a piece on Waikiki, describing it as a place frequented by regulars where the cocktails are half the price compared to the neighboring ritzy hotel bars.
Dive into Polynesian culture at one of Oahu's top-rated Hawaiian luaus
One thing you can only find on Oahu's North Shore is Toa Luau, one of the island's top luau companies. It takes guests into the Waimea Valley, giving them an up-close look at Waimea Falls and Waimea Botanical Gardens. Attendees will be fully immersed in the history of Polynesia as they engage in cultural activities and watch a show filled with fire dancers.
The company provides its attendees with three different package options (silver, gold, and VIP), which differ based on seating area and the number of drink tickets. Guests are encouraged to show up early to enjoy the sights within Waimea Valley, as admission is included in the ticket price. Tickets start at $115 for adults, $95 for youth, and $75 for children.
Toa Luau's menu consists of several traditional Hawaiian dishes. Attendees can dine on local specialties like the Pupukea green salad and island mac salad, as well as mains like Kalua pork and grilled shoyu barbecue chicken. Desserts include island favorites such as house-made haupia and white cake with coconut frosting.