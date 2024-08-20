This Pretty City Is The Priciest Vacation Destination In The US. Is It Worth It?

Colorado isn't short of ski towns, so is its priciest one — Aspen — really worth it? Well, if you're interested in world-renowned slopes, Victorian architecture, dozens of boutique shops, and a handful of Michelin-starred restaurants — then yes, absolutely.

What's more, you don't need to like any of those things to enjoy Aspen, for the former mining town is also a notable bird-watching destination, with over 240 species nesting in the peaks and valleys of Roaring Fork Valley. Warblers, hummingbirds, and red-breasted nuthatches are a beautiful sight, but most visitors come for the slopes, and few leave disappointed.

The Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort comprises four areas — Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Snowmass, and Aspen Highlands. The peaks cater to skiers of all abilities, from families and children to novices, intermediates, and experts, who revel in the combined 111 km (69 miles) of black slopes. After a day on the slopes, visitors can refresh themselves downtown, finding tree-lined Victorian streets with dozens of brand outlets including Patagonia, Lululemon, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Prada. For dinner, there are Michelin-starred restaurants such as Prospect, Bosq, Element 47, and Mawa's Kitchen.

