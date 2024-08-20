This Pretty City Is The Priciest Vacation Destination In The US. Is It Worth It?
Colorado isn't short of ski towns, so is its priciest one — Aspen — really worth it? Well, if you're interested in world-renowned slopes, Victorian architecture, dozens of boutique shops, and a handful of Michelin-starred restaurants — then yes, absolutely.
What's more, you don't need to like any of those things to enjoy Aspen, for the former mining town is also a notable bird-watching destination, with over 240 species nesting in the peaks and valleys of Roaring Fork Valley. Warblers, hummingbirds, and red-breasted nuthatches are a beautiful sight, but most visitors come for the slopes, and few leave disappointed.
The Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort comprises four areas — Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Snowmass, and Aspen Highlands. The peaks cater to skiers of all abilities, from families and children to novices, intermediates, and experts, who revel in the combined 111 km (69 miles) of black slopes. After a day on the slopes, visitors can refresh themselves downtown, finding tree-lined Victorian streets with dozens of brand outlets including Patagonia, Lululemon, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Prada. For dinner, there are Michelin-starred restaurants such as Prospect, Bosq, Element 47, and Mawa's Kitchen.
Aspen: Home to world-class skiing for experts, intermediates, and novices
The best time to ski in Aspen is from December to February when snow is heaviest on the town's four peaks. You'll find some of the best skiing in North America here and, arguably, the very best just two hours drive away in Vail, which Forbes ranked as the ninth best in the world.
There is little need to include both in one trip because there is no shortage of fun and challenges on Aspen's 5,600 skiable acres. The Snowmass does favor experienced skiers, especially on the Highland Bowl with its famously steep pitches, but there is plenty of space for novices, families, and children on Buttermilk Mountain's accessible grades.
Aspen's peaks are all the more enjoyable because of how efficient they are. A free bus shuttle links the four ski areas, which are close together apart from Snowmass, which is only slightly further away.
Luxury hotels and upscale dining in Aspen
There's no easy way to say it — a week's stay in peak season will cost you thousands of dollars in accommodation alone. Even a budget-minded stay at a three-star hotel will be over $2,500; for the four to five-star experience, expect to pay $10,000 to $20,000. It's relative, but most will agree you'll get pretty splendid service for your money, with plush furnishings, towering views, and multiple ski lifts within 100 yards.
Fine restaurants complement the stylish lodgings, including four Michelin-starred restaurants. One of them is Mawa's Kitchen, an unassuming lodge near the airport that serves artfully presented dishes with American, European, and African touches.
For the full upscale experience in downtown Aspen, try Element 47, where 100g of Golden Kaluga caviar will set you back $695. You're unlikely to find cheap eats in Aspen, but burgers, beer, and other typical fare are available at The White House Tavern, Meat & Cheese, and Hickory House.