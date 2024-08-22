These Are The Worst Times To Use The Bathroom During A Flight, According To A Flight Attendant

While airplane bathrooms are sometimes disgusting enough to make you put on a mask before going inside, if you're taking a long flight you're going to have to get up and use it at some point. While there's no great time to be climbing over your fellow passengers to reach the aisle, some times are definitely worse than others. The worst time to be up and out of your seat is when there's a risk of turbulence, so if the fasten seatbelt sign is on indicating that conditions may be about to get bumpier, you shouldn't go to the bathroom unless it's an emergency.

To figure out the best and worst times to time your bathroom breaks during a flight, Islands spoke to Barbi, a veteran flight attendant who has been flying with a major U.S. airline for almost four decades. While she was able to give us some guidelines for when to avoid being out of your seat and wandering around, she also reassured us that flight attendants are aware that passengers will sometimes need to use the bathroom at inconvenient times, saying, "We all know that sometimes you just gotta go, and it's not ideally timed."