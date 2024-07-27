Here's Why Your Ankles Swell Up During A Flight

Whether you've traveled from New York to Tokyo, Milwaukee to Aruba, or Tampa to Timbuktu, you've probably found that flying can be hard on your body. You may have noticed your shoes and socks feel a little tight towards the end of the journey. This type of swelling is actually pretty common. According to a 2021 study from Jornal Vascular Brasileiro, about 97% of people who take a flight longer than seven hours will experience some swelling.

In most situations, swelling results from not being able to get up and move around often while in the air; while uncomfortable, it typically does not pose health risks. However, there is a slim chance that the swelling will occur due to a more serious condition, especially if you spend more than 12 hours in the air and have a high risk of blood clots. Just like frequent fliers have tricks to reduce bloating on airplanes, you should know how to tell the difference between regular swelling and dangerous ankle swelling and how to reduce it for your own safety and comfort.