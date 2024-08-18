How Safe Is It To Put Your Pet In Cargo While Flying?

If you have ever seen your dog flop down on the floor at the sight of your suitcase, knowing that it means you'll be going away, you know how heartbreaking leaving your best friend behind can be. Pets are members of our family, and travel pros with pets have ways of making traveling together a breeze — but if you have to take a plane and your pet would have to ride in cargo, you should probably leave them at home. The vast majority of animals who fly in the hold do arrive at their destination safely. Tragically, though, dogs and cats have died in the cargo hold, leaving devastated families behind.

A lot of cargo holds can get extremely hot or cold during the flight. This can worsen when flight delays leave pets in the plane without power. Most pets can survive the conditions if everything goes according to plan, but if your pet happens to have a health condition that you don't know about, is young or elderly, or is a brachycephalic breed with a pushed-in face like a pug, they may not be able to handle it. Even if they arrive safely, research like a 2002 study from the Canadian Journal of Veterinary Research has shown that the process is highly stressful for dogs. Pet owners must consider which journeys are worth putting their pets through a scary and potentially dangerous process and which are not.

