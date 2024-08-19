The Best Thing To Do With A Dirty Diaper If You Change Your Baby While Flying

There's a lot that you have to think about when it comes to traveling with a baby. As convenient as flying may be, the second there's a baby in your lap it gets a lot more complicated. You may have thought ahead and figured out if you can bring a diaper bag in addition to your personal item, selected seats bulkhead seats in the airplane, and lined up your best hacks to stop ear pain if your baby's ears pop during take off — but do you know what to do when you have to change your child's diaper mid-flight? There are a few things to consider when deciding what to do with a soiled one, but in general, your best bet is just to leave the dirty diaper in the bathroom trash.

To find out the best etiquette for keeping your baby clean and comfortable without inconveniencing the cabin crew, Islands interviewed Barbi, a veteran flight attendant with almost four decades of experience flying with a major U.S. airline. In addition to letting us know that we should just throw out diapers in the bathroom, Barbi gave us a good rule to keep in mind to avoid doing anything that grosses out your fellow passengers: "If you wouldn't do that at home, don't do it on the airplane."