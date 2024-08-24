What Happens If Someone On Your Plane Has Lice? A Flight Attendant Weighs In

Head lice are a nightmare. They are often associated with young children, but the reality is that these parasitic creatures don't discriminate. As long as you have hair, you're fair game. Lice do not carry diseases but they feast on their host's blood and lay eggs on their scalp, causing severe itching. Although this might seem like a problem of the past, lice infestations, which spread via hair contact, are still common in the United States. Now imagine this: You're on a flight, and somehow, you discover that someone on the plane has lice. What happens next?

Islands exclusively spoke to a veteran flight attendant with nearly 40 years of experience about this specific scenario. Barbi, who chose not to disclose her last name for this article, explained, "Although alarming if found in flight, medical professionals should handle the diagnosis of head lice on an airplane passenger. The pilot in command (PIC) and the medical professionals should decide the course of action. For most U.S. carriers, Medlink is available to contact for medical situations."

Barbi added, "However, if head lice are found on the ground prior to boarding the airplane, the decision should be between the PIC and ground control." In other words, airline protocol can vary when it comes to this unpleasant situation.

