This Luxurious Colorado Resort Will Make You Feel Like You're At Italy's Iconic Lake Como

With its pink stucco Italian Renaissance-esque architecture, incredible Italian restaurant, beautiful lake views, and abundant outdoor activities, you'd be forgiven for thinking you've been transported to Italy's Lake Como when you visit The Broadmoor. This sprawling resort, spread over 5,000 acres, is a high-end destination at the base of Cheyenne Mountain in southwest Colorado Springs, the underrated vacation destination known as America's Olympic City. There's something for everyone to enjoy here, whether you're traveling with family or on a romantic resort getaway. It's a place where presidents and celebrities have come to stay, and where you can create your own set of treasured memories.

The resort's history has gone a long way to making it an American destination that feels like you're in Europe. It starts with wealthy philanthropists Spencer and Julie Penrose, who were married in England in 1906, and traveled around Europe for their honeymoon; that was a big part of their inspiration in building The Broadmoor. Italian artisans were brought in to help create the interiors, and you can still see that influence in the tile work, murals, and ornate molded ceilings throughout the resort.

The Broadmoor opened in 1918 with 350 guest rooms. It's now expanded to nearly 800 rooms, including suites and cottages, and many of them have lake views. Guests can take out a canopy boat or a paddle boat out onto Cheyenne Lake in a nod to the original boats that graced the lake when it first opened.

