This Luxurious Colorado Resort Will Make You Feel Like You're At Italy's Iconic Lake Como
With its pink stucco Italian Renaissance-esque architecture, incredible Italian restaurant, beautiful lake views, and abundant outdoor activities, you'd be forgiven for thinking you've been transported to Italy's Lake Como when you visit The Broadmoor. This sprawling resort, spread over 5,000 acres, is a high-end destination at the base of Cheyenne Mountain in southwest Colorado Springs, the underrated vacation destination known as America's Olympic City. There's something for everyone to enjoy here, whether you're traveling with family or on a romantic resort getaway. It's a place where presidents and celebrities have come to stay, and where you can create your own set of treasured memories.
The resort's history has gone a long way to making it an American destination that feels like you're in Europe. It starts with wealthy philanthropists Spencer and Julie Penrose, who were married in England in 1906, and traveled around Europe for their honeymoon; that was a big part of their inspiration in building The Broadmoor. Italian artisans were brought in to help create the interiors, and you can still see that influence in the tile work, murals, and ornate molded ceilings throughout the resort.
The Broadmoor opened in 1918 with 350 guest rooms. It's now expanded to nearly 800 rooms, including suites and cottages, and many of them have lake views. Guests can take out a canopy boat or a paddle boat out onto Cheyenne Lake in a nod to the original boats that graced the lake when it first opened.
Explore the wild side of The Broadmoor with falconry, hiking, and ziplining
As you gaze out onto Cheyenne Lake, you'll likely see white swans. Swans at The Broadmoor have long been associated with Julie Penrose, and you'll find them throughout the hotel, including at Cafe Julie's, where they serve a "s'mores" swan with caramelized chocolate mousse and meringue. Back in the day, there used to be far more than swans here. There was a veritable menagerie of animals, from sea lions to elephants to monkeys; they were rehomed to the nearby Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
There's still a fantastic animal encounter option at The Broadmoor with their falconry program. You'll meet some of the birds (including peregrine falcons and owls), see them in flight, and even hold one for the perfect photo op.
For possible wildlife encounters, go to Seven Falls. Purchased by The Broadmoor in 2014, Seven Falls — a series of seven stunning waterfalls in a scenic box canyon — has been a tourist destination since the late 1890s. It's 224 steep stairs up towards the top of the falls, and once at the top, there are some hiking trails to explore. You might spot mule deer, chipmunks, bald eagles, and more. If you don't want to climb up the stairs, you can always sign up for The Broadmoor Soaring Adventure — it's two thrilling courses of five zip lines each, and you end by walking down to the base of Seven Falls.
The Broadmoor has a spa, golf courses, impressive restaurants, and more
You have to take a shuttle to get to Seven Falls from The Broadmoor, and they have other farther-flung excursions like fly fishing , rock climbing, and rafting. For on-site activities, they have two world-class golf courses — the first one opened the same year as the hotel. They've also got tennis and pickleball courts, as well as pros who can give you a lesson. Kids will love the seasonal pool at the north end of the lake, which comes complete with two water slides. Adults will love relaxing at the massive spa.
If you want to lean into the Italian lake getaway feel, make a reservation for dinner at Ristorante Del Lago. They serve fresh pasta and wood-fired pizza alongside an impressive selection of Italian wines in an elegant setting overlooking the lake. The European feel at The Broadmoor extends to Scotland on summer evenings thanks to the bagpiper, who walks around the property, playing the pipes to mark the end of the day. Another nod to Great Britain is The Golden Bee. This English pub is not just a recreation of a pub — it was reportedly a literal 17th century pub in London, which was brought to The Broadmoor piece by piece in the 1960s. With such a variety of things to do and places to eat, you're likely to leave The Broadmoor ready to come back.