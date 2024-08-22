This Pristine Paradise Island Might Be Australia's Best-Kept Secret Vacation Destination
If you're traveling around eastern Australia and you're looking for something new to explore off the main continent, a flight of about two-and-a-half hours from Brisbane will take you to a pristine island in the South Pacific that has a fascinating history, some shockingly beautiful beaches, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site with the ruins of a penal colony. Welcome to Norfolk Island, a gorgeous spot in Australian territory that was once home to Polynesian settlers who left in the 16th century, and where Captain Cook landed in 1774. (You can still visit his lookout point.)
Norfolk Island has quite a story. A British penal colony ran here from 1788 until 1855. In 1856, descendants of mutineers from the famous H.M.S. Bounty and their Tahitian wives moved to the island after their group outgrew the tiny Pitcairn Island, and Queen Victoria granted them the former prisoner settlement land on Norfolk. These days, it's a vacation destination where you can relax and snorkel at the beach, rent a moke (a sort of tiny car that looks like a mini Jeep), hike for some great views, and take a haunted tour. Oh, and your big traffic worry? You may be stopped by cows.
Experiencing Norfolk Island's history
Kingston, Norfolk's capital, is part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Australian Convict Sites. You can take a self-guided tour around the former, brutal penal colony and the remains of its jails and military buildings. The ruins themselves are free to explore, as is a walk around the historic cemetery. (It sits right near a beautiful beach called Cemetery Beach). If the spooky side of things appeals to your sensibilities, you can take a Ghost Tour Dinner for around $65 where you eat in a Georgian building, then walk around the ruins under the dark and fabulously starry sky by lantern light. (It's worth bringing a portable telescope.)
Less spooky is a relaxing daytime walk around the Queen Victoria Memorial Gardens, which is also free (though there is an honesty box if you'd like to donate). The history of the mutiny on the H.M.S. Bounty and the further adventures of the mutineers is captivating, and you can see it laid out all around you at the Fletcher's Mutiny Cyclorama. It's a giant 360-degree painting with lights and sounds that costs around $10 for adults and $3.50 for children. There are a number of hikes on Norfolk, but one that really showcases the island is the Mount Pitt hike. It's a moderate 2.3-mile out-and-back trail with a 472-foot elevation gain. At the top, you'll find a spectacular view of the Tasman Sea.
The beaches on Norfolk Island
You can walk along Norfolk's beaches between some of the sites, but if you drive your car or a moke, raise an index finger as you pass other cars for what is called the "Norfolk Wave." It means "hello," which is "watawieh" in the local Norf'k language. Many of these beaches are good for swimming, but Anson Bay (first pic) has large waves that are better suited for surfing. (There are no board rentals on the island, however.)
The most well-known Norfolk beach is Emily Bay Lagoon, which is perfect for swimming, paddling, and snorkeling. In fact, you can swim out to the reef when the tide is low. There are colorful fish to see, but do note that Norfolk Island has possibly the largest grouping of adult tiger sharks in the world. Just keep your eyes open and know what to do if you see a shark while snorkeling. (Don't skip cleaning your equipment after your snorkeling adventures either.) The beach is free, and has barbecues and picnic tables for a full day out. You'll be right by Salt House, which is the ruins of a building from 1846 that once held the precious substance.
Also within walking distance is Slaughter Bay, which is another prime snorkeling spot. Make sure you stop by the aforementioned Cemetery Beach, which has pretty rock pools to explore at low tide. The best part of this beach is that it's dog-friendly, and leashes aren't required. If you're missing your pooch, it's the next best thing.