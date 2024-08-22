This Pristine Paradise Island Might Be Australia's Best-Kept Secret Vacation Destination

You can walk along Norfolk's beaches between some of the sites, but if you drive your car or a moke, raise an index finger as you pass other cars for what is called the "Norfolk Wave." It means "hello," which is "watawieh" in the local Norf'k language. Many of these beaches are good for swimming, but Anson Bay (first pic) has large waves that are better suited for surfing. (There are no board rentals on the island, however.)

The most well-known Norfolk beach is Emily Bay Lagoon, which is perfect for swimming, paddling, and snorkeling. In fact, you can swim out to the reef when the tide is low. There are colorful fish to see, but do note that Norfolk Island has possibly the largest grouping of adult tiger sharks in the world. Just keep your eyes open and know what to do if you see a shark while snorkeling. (Don't skip cleaning your equipment after your snorkeling adventures either.) The beach is free, and has barbecues and picnic tables for a full day out. You'll be right by Salt House, which is the ruins of a building from 1846 that once held the precious substance.

Also within walking distance is Slaughter Bay, which is another prime snorkeling spot. Make sure you stop by the aforementioned Cemetery Beach, which has pretty rock pools to explore at low tide. The best part of this beach is that it's dog-friendly, and leashes aren't required. If you're missing your pooch, it's the next best thing.

