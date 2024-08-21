Why This Relatively Easy, Breathtaking Philippines Hike Can Turn Deadly In An Instant
The Philippines is a Southeast Asian archipelago made up of over 7,600 islands with something for every type of traveler, whether you're looking for an island getaway that won't break the bank or a bustling capital city excursion. And for those who always pack their hiking gear on vacation, exploring the Philippines' Mount Pinatubo should be high on your list.
You can complete the hike in just a couple of hours, if not less, depending on the time of year and which route you're taking. And you get incredible views of the crater lake with its beautiful blue waters after a drive and a hike through an otherworldly volcanic setting. But this hike does come with an undeniable element of danger to it.
The Philippines is in the Ring of Fire — a horseshoe-shaped area in the Pacific Ocean with more than 450 volcanoes, and Mount Pinatubo is an active one. It erupted in 1991 and again in 1992, both times with deadly consequences.
Mount Pinatubo's recent major eruptions killed hundreds
Understanding the recent eruptions of Mount Pinatubo should illustrate both the power of this still-active volcano and provide some reassurance as to its overall safety as a hiking destination. The volcano is in the Zambales Mountains in east-central Luzon, the most inhabited island in the Philippines and home to the capital city of Manila.
The first signs of an explosion started in April 1991, and eventually, a call to evacuate nearby cities and military sites came in not long before the volcano erupted on June 15, 1991 in such a massive explosion that it changed the weather around the world. Hundreds of people died as the weight of the ash caused roofs to cave in. Without the evacuations, thousands of people would likely have perished.
It erupted again in August 1992, and it wasn't quite as dramatic as the 1991 eruption, but dozens of people still died. Then in 2021, there was a small steam explosion from the volcano — no one was hurt. While there's no guarantees when it comes to Mother Nature, Mount Pinatubo and its conditions are continually being monitored, so any signs of an impending eruption should be caught and evacuations enforced if there's any danger.
The beauty of Mount Pinatubo is worth the effort it takes to get there
If there is a potential for danger at Mount Pinatubo, it seems unlikely that you'd be able to get to the crater lake at all since you need a 4x4 ride just to get to the trailhead. It can be a bumpy ride, but the volcanic scenery will be incredible. Water levels in the Crow Valley will determine how close you can get to the lake via vehicle and how long you'll have to hike. In summer when the river is dry, your 4x4 driver can get you about a 30-minute hike away from the lake; otherwise, it may take a couple of hours. There's a bathroom along the way, which is always nice.
The hike is relatively flat for the most part, though once you're at the crater rim, you'll encounter some noticeably steeper sections. But at that point, you're almost there so don't give up. You can even climb down to the lake itself via a set of stairs. There are companies that will take you on a guided tour of the volcano from Manila, so you don't have to coordinate all the logistics. Hiking Mount Pinatubo might get you hooked on hiking volcanoes. If so, make sure to check out the bucket list hike to the top of Europe's tallest active volcano, or to a historic lake on the Mauna Kea volcano in Hawaii.