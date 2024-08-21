Why This Relatively Easy, Breathtaking Philippines Hike Can Turn Deadly In An Instant

The Philippines is a Southeast Asian archipelago made up of over 7,600 islands with something for every type of traveler, whether you're looking for an island getaway that won't break the bank or a bustling capital city excursion. And for those who always pack their hiking gear on vacation, exploring the Philippines' Mount Pinatubo should be high on your list.

You can complete the hike in just a couple of hours, if not less, depending on the time of year and which route you're taking. And you get incredible views of the crater lake with its beautiful blue waters after a drive and a hike through an otherworldly volcanic setting. But this hike does come with an undeniable element of danger to it.

The Philippines is in the Ring of Fire — a horseshoe-shaped area in the Pacific Ocean with more than 450 volcanoes, and Mount Pinatubo is an active one. It erupted in 1991 and again in 1992, both times with deadly consequences.