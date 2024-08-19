If You Take Seashells From A Beach, You May Be Doing More Harm Than You Realize. Here's Why

Collecting seashells on the beach seems like a harmless activity. You may think it's no big deal to take a few home with you from a trip to your local beach or on vacation. It seems like the perfect souvenir. As it turns out, it's not. You could be doing harm to sea life, causing erosion, robbing crabs and other creatures from their homes, and in some places, it's actually illegal.

Now you may be thinking, it's just me taking a shell or two back to my house to display somewhere, but consider how many people think exactly the same thing. There was a study published in 2014 by the journal Plos One that showed how tourism appears to have affected the shell population on a Llarga Beach in Spain (though that wasn't the original aim). It was done in two parts. The first part of the study was carried out between 1978 and 1981, and the second, 30 years later, between 2008 and 2010. The beach studied didn't have any commercial fisheries or major building between those dates, but the shells diminished around 60% while tourism rose 300%. You aren't the only one with this idea.