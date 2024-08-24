Spot Tons Of Unique Wildlife And Escape Crowds At This Serene South Carolina Barrier Island

Florida's Everglades National Park may be the only place in the world to see wild alligators and crocodiles, but you can see alligators and plenty of other incredible wild creatures right here in South Carolina. This wilderness has been preserved in a natural state, allowing both its native and introduced creatures to thrive. In these coastal waters, you might spot whales, dolphins, and even manatees, and along the island's marshes and beaches you might see nesting sea turtles, but the most popular residents of the island are probably the birds. While there's plenty to do and see on Bulls Island for nature lovers of all kinds, those most likely to make the journey are birdwatchers, traveling to the island to see migrating birds like ibises and spoonbills stop here to wade through the shallow waters and hunt for food.

This habitat was even used to help restore the population of highly endangered wolves from the brink of extinction, when breeding pairs were released onto the island to breed, leading to the birth of 26 pups over the following decades. The wolves have since been relocated as part of conservation efforts, you'll have to go to the nearby Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge's Sewee Visitor Center to see their red wolf exhibit, but the incredible habitat of Bulls Island was vital to the survival of the species.