This Spot On South Carolina's Coast Is A Pristine, Uncrowded Alternative To Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is always a great option for your next vacation (despite it being a hotbed for sharks), especially if you've got a large group of people who want to be close to the action. According to the Myrtle Beach Visitors Bureau, the 157,000 hotel room units in the area are "on par with the room units in Las Vegas," with some deserving recognition among the best beach resorts in the U.S. No matter where you stay, there will be plenty of dining options, golf courses galore, and Ferris wheels.

However, when you're at the beach, you might not want it to feel like Las Vegas. If you're looking for a quieter, more naturally beautiful, and more spacious coastal vacation, Litchfield Beach is the spot. It's about 45 minutes by car from downtown Myrtle Beach, but it can feel like stepping into a new state. You'll find miles of wide-open Atlantic beachfront, as well as brackish playgrounds loaded with inlets, tidal pools, and calm waters.

Far from the high-rise hotels and putt-putt golf of Myrtle, Litchfield is all about its botanical gardens and state parks, making the area's natural setting a large part of its tourism pitch. There are still plenty of nearby fine dining and comfortable accommodation options, but you'll find no roller coasters. If you're after a tranquil alternative to Myrtle Beach, Litchfield Beach could be the place.

