This Hidden Costa Rican Coast Is One Of The World's Most Biologically Diverse Destinations

Let's take a walk on the wild side. Costa Rica is full of extraordinary places, but when it comes to wildlife, nothing compares to the Osa Peninsula. This lesser-known region sits along the Pacific Ocean's southwestern tip of Costa Rica. It is so far south that it practically grazes the edge of Panama. For animal lovers and plant enthusiasts, a trip to the Osa Peninsula is among the best things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation. It is known as one of the most biologically diverse regions on the planet. In fact, Osa contains 2.5% of the world's biodiversity within its borders.

With close to 250,000 species residing in its 11 distinctive ecosystems, the Osa Peninsula puts the incredible natural wonders of our planet on full display. You do not want to leave your camera behind, as every destination offers unique opportunities for sightings and close encounters with some of the most astounding creatures on Earth, including jaguars, toucans, sloths, and everything in between. It is home to many conservation areas, wildlife reserves, and an often-overlooked Costa Rican national park that will take your breath away. Whether you're looking for a memorable photography excursion, a romantic adventure, or an incredible family vacation to Costa Rica, Osa Peninsula offers a thrilling and unforgettable journey into our wild world.

