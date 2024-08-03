This Overlooked Costa Rican National Park Has A Jungle Waterfall And Relaxing Hot Springs
If you are planning a trip to Costa Rica, there are likely a few things you already have on your list of "musts," whether it's visiting the trendy and underrated beach town of Samara or turning your Costa Rican vacation into an adventure by whitewater rafting, scuba diving, or even learning to surf. However, considering that Costa Rica (despite being such a small country) contains a whopping 6% of the world's biodiversity, it would be a shame to visit the Central American paradise without stopping by a national park.
While you may have already heard of the small but mighty Manuel Antonio National Park, an often overlooked national park in Costa Rica is Rincón de la Vieja. The best thing about visiting an underrated destination like this is that you get to take in all the beauty that Costa Rica has to offer without the crowds of some of the better-known spots like Manuel Antonio and Arenal. In fact, Rincón de la Vieja National Park, located about an hour from the city of Liberia in Guanacaste, is truly a hidden gem. It contains not only an impressive active volcano but also therapeutic natural hot springs and a jungle waterfall that spills into an idyllic sapphire-blue pool. Here's what you should do while you are there.
Take in the turquoise lagoons of jungle waterfalls
Although Rincón de la Vieja National Park contains many beautiful jungle waterfalls, the most stunning is probably La Cangreja due to its 130-foot-tall falls that end in a bright blue lagoon. Although swimming is not allowed in the pools of La Cangreja, the view alone is worth the four-hour hike in and out. Plus, the trail to the falls is quite enjoyable if you're up for a jungle trek, as it takes visitors over water crossings and past plenty of wildlife. One reviewer on AllTrails noted that they saw "lots of birds, butterflies, and a group of capuchins" on their hike to this "picturesque waterfall."
If you are looking for more of a challenge, you can trek up to the nearby Escondida Waterfall (Hidden Waterfall), which offers a more secluded experience. As another AllTrails reviewer explained, the Hidden Waterfall Trail is "tough climbing, but worth it." And while "the waterfall itself maybe isn't as impactful as Cangreja ... the area it was in [was] prettier and certainly less popular."
If hiking during your relaxing vacation doesn't sound like that much fun to you, you can always opt for one of the closer waterfalls. The Victoria Waterfall, the Oropéndola Waterfall, and the Chorreras Waterfalls are all located near the Hacienda Guachipelin eco-resort. They are generally easier to reach and also allow swimming.
Relax in rejuvenating hot springs
One of the best things about visiting the area around an active volcano is getting the chance to enjoy a relaxing day in some rejuvenating hot springs. In Rincón de la Vieja, the springs are easily accessible via two suspension bridges that help visitors reach the 10 different thermal pools located along the banks of the Rio Negro. The waters of these thermal pools are clear and full of minerals that are said to have healing properties. To enjoy the hot springs to the fullest, make sure to coat yourself in volcanic mud and then jump into the cool water of the flowing river before returning back to the naturally heated thermal pools.
The Rio Negro Hot Springs are accessible by road and also have bathrooms, changing rooms, and lockers at the entrance. If you want a more inclusive experience, you can choose to stay in one of the nearby eco-resorts or book a Rincón de la Vieja tour. Most tours include a visit to the hot springs, along with a stop at the nearby Oropéndola Waterfall.