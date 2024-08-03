This Overlooked Costa Rican National Park Has A Jungle Waterfall And Relaxing Hot Springs

If you are planning a trip to Costa Rica, there are likely a few things you already have on your list of "musts," whether it's visiting the trendy and underrated beach town of Samara or turning your Costa Rican vacation into an adventure by whitewater rafting, scuba diving, or even learning to surf. However, considering that Costa Rica (despite being such a small country) contains a whopping 6% of the world's biodiversity, it would be a shame to visit the Central American paradise without stopping by a national park.

While you may have already heard of the small but mighty Manuel Antonio National Park, an often overlooked national park in Costa Rica is Rincón de la Vieja. The best thing about visiting an underrated destination like this is that you get to take in all the beauty that Costa Rica has to offer without the crowds of some of the better-known spots like Manuel Antonio and Arenal. In fact, Rincón de la Vieja National Park, located about an hour from the city of Liberia in Guanacaste, is truly a hidden gem. It contains not only an impressive active volcano but also therapeutic natural hot springs and a jungle waterfall that spills into an idyllic sapphire-blue pool. Here's what you should do while you are there.

