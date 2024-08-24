Travelers Agree This Is The Best Seat For A Red-Eye Flight

Some people prefer red-eye flights because they get them to their destination in time for a full day of fun. Others take them because they can just sleep the flight away, they're often cheaper, or there aren't any other options for their destination. If you're not one of those lucky people who can nap through just about anything, you may wonder about the best seat on the plane if you're going to have to take a red-eye flight.

While many travelers choose the aisle seat on a plane during a normal flight with easy access to the bathroom and a little more space for at least one of your arms, on a red eye, it's not the best spot. A window seat should be your chair of choice. One user on Reddit said, "Yep, definitely window. It's a redeye." Another said, "I always pick window for red eyes so I can lean up to and sleep against the wall. "

While there are a few drawbacks to a window seat, like having to ask your row-mates to get up to use the restroom, it's the perfect spot for a nap or even a full night's sleep. That's not the only thing to watch for when picking a seat for a red-eye flight, however. Plus, there are some things you can bring with you to help you get some z's thousands of miles above the ground.

