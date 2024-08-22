The Popular Type Of Bag You Should Avoid Bringing To The Airport On Your Travels

In the flurry of activity around getting ready for a plane trip, you may not put much thought into which bag you're taking, other than whether it holds your stuff. Plus, with checked baggage fees rampant and going up, it's likely that you're stuffing everything you can into a carry-on bag and a personal item. While you probably have a wheeled carry-on suitcase (which is less likely to get damaged than one without wheels), you may be making a big mistake if you're carrying everything you couldn't shove in the suitcase into an over-the-shoulder tote bag. It can be terrible for your posture and the health of your back and shoulders. It can also be easier for a snatch-and-grab thief to take it right off of you and dash away.

A study published in 2012 by the National Library of Medicine evaluated students carrying three different types of bags – shoulder bags, handheld bags, and front packs – each weighing equal to 15% of their own body weight. The study concluded that the shoulder and handheld bags cause more stress and strain on the spine. If you've ever carried a heavy tote for any length of time, you know it can cause pain. There are better alternatives that can hurt less and prevent some theft, and there's even a way to make that tote work for you if you can't bear to give it up.