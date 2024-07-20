10 Hacks That Will Protect You From Pickpockets While Traveling

Going on vacation is liberating and joyous. It lets you see new places, enjoy fresh experiences, and discover new things. You can also unwind as you immerse yourself in a foreign environment. And while this is perfectly natural — and very much the point of taking a pleasure trip — it's also fraught with danger. Pickpockets know to strike when travelers switch off and slip into that contented vacation mindset. Whether at a stunning snorkeling destination in the U.S., sliding into the water for a quick swim, or standing in line for a sweet treat at a Parisian tourist trap, losing your sense of the people and space around you can lead to disaster.

Having one's valuables stolen is a harrowing experience at the best of times, but that sense of loss gets amplified when on a trip to an unfamiliar place. And pickpocketing has grown more commonplace than many people realize. According to insurance company Quotezone.co.uk, for every million visitors to some of Europe's most famed cities, hundreds have their items pilfered. These numbers might seem paltry, but the effects can be far-reaching, especially if you're the victim. Pickpockets can relieve you of your belongings in multiple ways, from slickly choreographed distractions to brazen, straight-up grabs. However, taking a few measures to minimize your risk will help you avoid a harrowing run-in with a thief.

