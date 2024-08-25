This Vibrant, Artsy Arizona City Is A Cheaper Alternative To Phoenix With Fewer Crowds

Millions visit Phoenix every year to bask in the daily sunshine, marvel at the awesome desert scenery, and enjoy numerous attractions such as Heritage Square, Phoenix Zoo, Taliesin West, and the buzzing Melrose District. That's all great, but if you want to avoid the crowds, save a few dollars, and go off-piste, try Glendale just nine miles northwest of the state capital.

Advertisement

Glendale has a mix of the old and new, the rugged and leisurely. You can find independent charm in the downtown district's bars, eateries, antique shops, and museums before hitting the hub of modern amenities at the sprawling Westgate Entertainment District, with its restaurants, boutiques, and cooling water fountain. Best of all is Glendale's easy access to parks, trails, lakes, and vistas. To the east of the city is Papago Park, an arid landscape marked by palm trees, tumbleweed, and Martian red rocks pocked with holes, craters, and entire caves.

For an impressive view over the valley, take the hole-in-the-rock trail. Just north of the trail is the Desert Botanical Garden — a 140-acre plot with a collection of some 50,000 cacti, succulents, and wildflowers. For something more open and rugged, drive north on Routes 60, 101, and 74 to Lake Pleasant Regional Park, where there are extensive hiking trails along its 116-mile shoreline and ample boating potential across its 10,000-acre surface. So, if you're heading to the hottest major city in the nation, have a read below before heading up Route 60 to Glendale.

Advertisement