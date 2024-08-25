This Unsung Island In South Carolina Is A Beach Paradise Like Hilton Head Without Crowds
The Carolinas are famous for their sprawling beaches and cute beachside retreats, like North Carolina's Bald Head Island. But if there's one thing to know about heading into the Lowcountry, it's that for every busy hotspot like Hilton Head, there's an equally quiet retreat like Hunting Island to escape the crowds.
Hunting Island is a state park located just 14.5 miles northeast of Hilton Head by water. To get there by car, however, you'll have to drive a circuitous route to the remote island that will take you over an hour. Hunting is home to over 5 miles of pristine sandy beaches, thousands of acres of saltwater marsh, and thriving maritime forests. Over 1 million visitors a year come to see this special place, making it South Carolina's most popular state park.
Like South Carolina's nearby destination Daufuskie Island, Hunting Island is situated in the state's Lowcountry — an expanse of flat saltwater marshes that stretches along the southeast U.S. coast. Here, dolphins fish and play in the winding saltwater creeks that pass between hundreds of small islands while ospreys, pelicans, and eagles soar overhead.
Hunting Island's top things to do
According to South Carolina Parks, the top thing to do in Hunting Island State Park is visit the historic 1859 lighthouse. Admission costs $2. A climb of 167 steps will take you to the top, where views of the Atlantic shoreline and surrounding barrier islands will take your breath away — if you have any breath left after the climb up, that is.
Your next stop should be the beach, which is what Hunting Island is all about. It's a great place to catch the sunrise, lounge in the sand, or go shelling. Many visitors also find sharks' teeth here. The Marsh Boardwalk is the best place to view the sunset over the Lowcountry. The walk is also a great place to watch for some famous South Carolina natives — American alligators.
In 2017, the state also purchased nearby St. Phillips Island, a 4-mile-long island once owned by Ted Turner and now managed as part of Hunting Island State Park. The island is completely undeveloped and has no land access — you can only get there by boat. The Coastal Expeditions ferry runs from Beaufort for day trips and allows you to explore the nature trails and scenic beauty of the 4,680-acre island. St. Phillips is one of just six National Natural Landmarks in South Carolina; it's teeming with wildlife and makes the perfect day trip for bird or dolphin watching.
Visiting and staying on Hunting Island
Hunting Island State Park is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. year-round, with extended hours during daylight saving time. Park admission is $8 for adults. There's not a bad time to visit Huntington, thanks to the area's mild winters. But the Lowcountry is known for hot and humid summers with a risk of hurricanes.
There are plenty of great places to stay and tasty eateries in the small town of Beaufort, just 25 minutes from the island on the Sea Island Parkway (not to be confused with the other Beaufort located on North Carolina's Crystal Coast, 400 miles to the northeast). For the ultimate island experience on Hunting, book a campsite. There are 102 standard campsites with RV hookups, electricity, and water and some "primitive" tent sites with picnic tables, central water, and nearby restrooms but no other amenities. Camping on Hunting Island is popular, so you'll want to book early during the peak seasons.
If you're looking for a unique group getaway, the isolated island of St. Phillips may be your answer. You and up to nine of your closest friends can rent the Turner family's former beach retreat. The 3,350-square-foot Turner House was built in 1979 and includes a convertible game room, bar, and a huge screened porch with ocean views. Five nights will set you back $12,000, but the island will stay open for tourists; for $20,000, you can have the entire island all to yourselves.