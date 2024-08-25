This Unsung Island In South Carolina Is A Beach Paradise Like Hilton Head Without Crowds

The Carolinas are famous for their sprawling beaches and cute beachside retreats, like North Carolina's Bald Head Island. But if there's one thing to know about heading into the Lowcountry, it's that for every busy hotspot like Hilton Head, there's an equally quiet retreat like Hunting Island to escape the crowds.

Advertisement

Hunting Island is a state park located just 14.5 miles northeast of Hilton Head by water. To get there by car, however, you'll have to drive a circuitous route to the remote island that will take you over an hour. Hunting is home to over 5 miles of pristine sandy beaches, thousands of acres of saltwater marsh, and thriving maritime forests. Over 1 million visitors a year come to see this special place, making it South Carolina's most popular state park.

Like South Carolina's nearby destination Daufuskie Island, Hunting Island is situated in the state's Lowcountry — an expanse of flat saltwater marshes that stretches along the southeast U.S. coast. Here, dolphins fish and play in the winding saltwater creeks that pass between hundreds of small islands while ospreys, pelicans, and eagles soar overhead.

Advertisement