This North Carolina Island Is A Carless Paradise Full Of Pretty Beaches

While the Outer Banks might get all the glory when it comes to North Carolina's beaches, Bald Head Island deserves its day in the sun. Here you'll find 14 miles of sun-kissed shoreline, among some of the best beaches in North Carolina, and a peaceful serenity that is hard to achieve on America's East Coast. If you're looking to get away from it all — including noise pollution from honking cars and endless traffic — there might be no better place for a vacation than Bald Head Island. Cars aren't even allowed on the island, as the only mode of transportation being golf carts, bicycles, and your own two feet.

One of North Carolina's five Brunswick Islands, which include Oak Island, Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Holden Beach, Bald Head Island sits off the coast of southern North Carolina. Over half of this barrier island is the Bald Head Island Nature Reserve, intertwined with coastal estuaries, maritime forest, deserted beaches, and marshland.

This hidden gem East Coast island also happens to be steeped in history. Originally inhabited by the Skarure and Woccon peoples, who left behind massive shellmounds, Bald Head was also a fort during both the American Revolution and Civil War, as well as a safe haven for pirates like Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet, the Gentleman Pirate. Just a 20-minute ferry stands between you and a vacation to remember. Here are things to do and the perfect one-day itinerary for Bald Head Island.

