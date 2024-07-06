This North Carolina Island Is A Carless Paradise Full Of Pretty Beaches
While the Outer Banks might get all the glory when it comes to North Carolina's beaches, Bald Head Island deserves its day in the sun. Here you'll find 14 miles of sun-kissed shoreline, among some of the best beaches in North Carolina, and a peaceful serenity that is hard to achieve on America's East Coast. If you're looking to get away from it all — including noise pollution from honking cars and endless traffic — there might be no better place for a vacation than Bald Head Island. Cars aren't even allowed on the island, as the only mode of transportation being golf carts, bicycles, and your own two feet.
One of North Carolina's five Brunswick Islands, which include Oak Island, Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Holden Beach, Bald Head Island sits off the coast of southern North Carolina. Over half of this barrier island is the Bald Head Island Nature Reserve, intertwined with coastal estuaries, maritime forest, deserted beaches, and marshland.
This hidden gem East Coast island also happens to be steeped in history. Originally inhabited by the Skarure and Woccon peoples, who left behind massive shellmounds, Bald Head was also a fort during both the American Revolution and Civil War, as well as a safe haven for pirates like Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet, the Gentleman Pirate. Just a 20-minute ferry stands between you and a vacation to remember. Here are things to do and the perfect one-day itinerary for Bald Head Island.
Things to do on Bald Head Island
At just 5.86 square miles, Bald Head Island offers a lot of activities for visitors. From the rich history to freshly caught seafood, it's easy to see why over 10,000 Americans choose to spend a week of their summer vacation time here — and why the 400 permanent residents stick around.
Golfing at the Bald Head Island Club is one of the most popular pastimes, although there are plenty of other ways to stay active. Rent bikes to explore the island, walk the trails at Bald Head Island Woods Maritime Forest Preserve, or head out on the water by kayak. It wouldn't be a trip to the beach without clocking in some actual beach time, too, and there are plenty of stretches of sand to choose from, whether you want to practice surfing or search for seashells.
Bald Head Island is notorious for its treacherous waters, hence the geographical name for the watery grave that skirts the island's south-eastern edge, Cape Fear. The shallow water and sand bars formed the Frying Pan Shoals, where many boats met their maker. For these reasons, a beacon was needed to alert passing ships, and the Old Baldy Lighthouse was born. Built in 1817, this is the oldest standing lighthouse in all of North Carolina and one of the most popular spots in town. Visitors can still climb the 108 stairs to reach the top of the lighthouse, earning the sprawling views from its panoramic tower.
Day trip to Bald Head Island
Many visitors come to Bald Head Island on a summer day trip from the mainland. There is no bridge connecting this windswept isle to the mainland, so you'll need to hop on the ferry. The schedule varies depending on the season, so be sure to check first when you're planning your trip. High-season ferries depart the Deep Point Marina Southport and cross to Bald Head Island every hour, on the hour, from 7:00 a.m. to midnight. The ferry leaves BHI every half hour from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. You can leave your car in the parking lot.
The ferry crossing takes just 30 minutes and your first stop should be Riverside Adventures to rent bikes. If you want a faster mode of transportation, there's also Cary Cart Company for golf cart rentals, also conveniently located at the marina. Your first attraction should be Old Baldy, open from 9-5 p.m. in the summer. Afterwards, grab breakfast at Midway Coffee BHI and picnic provisions at Maritime Market before heading down the Loop Trail at Bald Head Woods Maritime Forest Preserve.
Spend the rest of your day lounging, swimming, and beachcombing on South Beach or getting out on the water by kayak or SUP. Of course, you can't leave BHI without sampling some local seafood. Jailhouse Provisions is one of the best spots in town and the perfect place to end your visit to one of the best East Coast beach towns.