This Midwest Airport Is Widely Recognized As North America's Best

The Midwest is home to some of the busiest airports in the U.S., each with its own unique reputation. On one end of the spectrum, you have the notorious Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), known as one of the absolute worst for layovers. But don't let that tarnish your view of the region, because it's also home to some of North America's best airports, like Michigan's Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). The true crown jewel of the Midwest, though, is the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). In 2024, for the third consecutive year, MSP was named the Best Airport in North America by Airports Council International (ACI). Yes, you read that right — the Twin Cities' own MSP bagged a three-peat!

Despite ranking as the 19th busiest airport in North America, with nearly 35 million passengers passing through in 2023, MSP never lost sight of what matters most — stellar customer service. And this award is no fluke, as it was based on votes from actual travelers. ACI's survey, which gathered feedback from 595,000 travelers across 400 airports in 95 countries, weighed factors like cleanliness, security, ease of navigation, and the check-in process. MSP practically aced them all.

"Flying through MSP isn't just transit; it's an experience crafted with care," Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said in a press release. "Success in the Airport Service Quality Awards underscores the ability to make every passenger have a memorable and enjoyable airport journey."

