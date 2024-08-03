The Absolute Worst Airports For Layovers In The US, According To Research

Whether we're talking about a short layover or a long layover, most people tend not to love having their travel plans delayed — no matter how much overbooked flight compensation cash an airline might offer for the trouble. But depending on the crowds, service, and food offerings at the airport you happen to find yourself stuck at, some layovers can be much worse than others. When you're stuck hanging around a terminal for an extra four hours, a good coffee shop and decent seating can go a long way in terms of misery mitigation.

To find out which airports are the worst in the United States for layovers, business news site MarketWatch took a deep dive into some serious hard data. After consulting the Bureau of Transportation Statistics for its list of 29 major airports, MarketWatch gathered data from those airport's websites. They also looked at rankings, reviews, and other data found on U.K.-based airport review website Skytrax, the New York & New Jersey Port Authority, and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The study's authors examined each airport across 19 different criteria, looking at factors like how much seating is available, the number of food and shopping options available, and how easy it is to access the airport's Wi-Fi. From slow airport security lines that make leaving the airport on a long layover a truly risky endeavor to crowded terminals with nary a place to rest your weary feet, here's what the research says about the worst airports for layovers.

