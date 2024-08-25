One Of Sweden's Sunniest Islands Is A Secret, Picturesque Outdoor Retreat Away From Crowds

There are dozens of reasons to make Sweden your next travel destination. The Scandinavian nation, which shares borders with Norway to the west, Finland to the east, and faces Denmark across the water to the south, is an area of outstanding natural beauty, known for its gorgeous mountainous landscapes, rugged coastline, and more than 200,000 islands forming archipelagos off the mainland.

Just over 10 million people live in Sweden, with an average of just 67 people per square mile across the whole country. With 88% of the population living in cities, this means vast swaths of the beautiful landscape are virtually deserted, making Sweden perfect for travelers looking to go off-grid and explore the wilderness in relative solitude. One little-known but perfect destination for such trips is Holmön, an island in the Holmöarna archipelago in the Gulf of Bothnia.

Holmön has a population of around 150, spread over the island's 30 square miles, which, with a far higher than average amount of sunshine per year than almost anywhere else in Sweden, make it one of the country's brightest vacation spots and a must-visit for outdoor enthusiasts.

