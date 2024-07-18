This Bright Green Swedish Island Is One Of Europe's Best Island Getaways, Per Rick Steves
When you think of an island getaway, the Caribbean or Greece might come to mind — maybe it's the Canary Islands, Fiji, or Bali. You may not even be considering what Europe has to offer. Travel pro with the tips, Rick Steves, has a suggestion for one of the best European island getaways out there: He recommends spending the extended summer days on the island of Svartsö in the Stockholm archipelago in Sweden. (There are more than 18 hours of sunlight in Sweden on the summer solstice.) This green island only has around 80 permanent residents, a small store, a couple of restaurants, and peace and quiet galore.
Steves says on his website, "Renting a bike is a fine way to see the island. Within moments you're out in the countryside, immersed in pastoral farm land and pristine nature." You can stay in a hotel or hostel, do a bit of glamping right on the beach, spend time swimming in the island's lakes, and wander the paths of this lovely place. How could you possibly resist?
Getting to Svartsö and exploring
Svartsö is only five miles long and less than a mile wide, and is full of natural beauty. The island has the perfect temperatures for outdoor activities, with highs during the day in the 60s to low 70s (Fahrenheit) from late May until October. It's around two hours and 20 minutes by ferry from Stockholm, and it costs between $11 and $14, so it's a great idea for a day trip if you don't have time to stay overnight.
Steves says via Rick Steves Europe that there is a small grocery store in the island's main area, Alsvik. He recommends taking a bike around the island, and there is a rental shop right in that store (don't forget to bring your bike gear if you have some favorite items), as well as a place to park your boat if you come by yourself. The grocery store is Svartsö Lanthandel, which is also a post office (PortNord) and UPS agent, a pharmacy, a baker, and a liquor store. You can moor at their guest harbor next door to the shop for free for two hours before paying a fee. There is also a cafe there for a snack and a drink before you set out on your island adventure.
Where to eat and stay on Svartsö
After spending the day biking around the island or hiking through the lovely greenery, you're going to be hungry, and Steves recommends the restaurant Svartsö Krog. He says on his website, "Run by Henrik, this place specializes in well-constructed, ingredient-driven dishes with local herbs and vegetables grown on the island and seafood caught by the local fishermen." Svartsö Krog serves two four-course menus, with one "green" and one "animal" to accommodate dietary preferences. There is a matching beverage package for each menu as well.
Another restaurant to try is Bistro Sågen, which specializes in being environmentally friendly. You can also do something pretty unique at Bistro Sågen, which is take the restaurant's adorable goats for a walk and enjoy a coffee at the end. There is also a dock for your use if you eat there.
If you want to stay overnight, there is a hotel and hostel called Skärgårdshotellet. The hotel rooms have private bathrooms and showers, cleaning services, and a breakfast basket with private entrances. The hostel rooms have their own toilet and sink, with common showers, though a few rooms have private showers. (Steves reccommends packing a fitted sheet for hostel stays.) Both have wi-fi available. You can also rent furnished glamping tents on the beach at Svartsö Logi with comforters, pillows, outdoor furniture, and a sun terrace.