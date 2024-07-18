This Bright Green Swedish Island Is One Of Europe's Best Island Getaways, Per Rick Steves

When you think of an island getaway, the Caribbean or Greece might come to mind — maybe it's the Canary Islands, Fiji, or Bali. You may not even be considering what Europe has to offer. Travel pro with the tips, Rick Steves, has a suggestion for one of the best European island getaways out there: He recommends spending the extended summer days on the island of Svartsö in the Stockholm archipelago in Sweden. (There are more than 18 hours of sunlight in Sweden on the summer solstice.) This green island only has around 80 permanent residents, a small store, a couple of restaurants, and peace and quiet galore.

Steves says on his website, "Renting a bike is a fine way to see the island. Within moments you're out in the countryside, immersed in pastoral farm land and pristine nature." You can stay in a hotel or hostel, do a bit of glamping right on the beach, spend time swimming in the island's lakes, and wander the paths of this lovely place. How could you possibly resist?