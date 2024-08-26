Add European Flair To Your Next Beach Vacation At This Hidden Gem Getaway In Mexico
The world is full of hidden gems and beach vacations awaiting those answering the call of adventure. The question remains — which getaway is next on the list? Will it be the clear ocean waters of the Pacific or the best beaches of Italy's Amalfi Coast? What if you could experience the best of both worlds in one trip?
Costa Careyes offers such an opportunity, with its Positano-inspired casitas and Mexican authenticity, letting any nomad enjoy European style on beautiful and secluded Mexican beaches. Originally purchased by Italian banker Gian Franco Brignone in 1968, all 35,000 acres of the oceanfront property scream the words "exclusive," "luxury," and "paradise". Only 3% of this secluded utopia is developed, preserving what visitors love about Careyes for years to come.
Based in true familia spirit, the early days saw only members or close friends of the Brignone family. The community is open to anyone now, but the values of the Italian family are still present in the community. The unique buildings, often featured in architectural publications, are mostly designs from prominent European architects, giving the town a European flair that is hard to miss. However, sightseeing is not the only aspect of Careyes you can enjoy. During your stay, you can experience many of the activities unique to this haven of tranquility.
World-class festivals and amenities in Careyes
Regardless of the season, Careyes has superb activities as unique as the community itself. Ondalinda, meaning "beautiful wave," is an invite-only cousin to Burning Man that encapsulates the spirit of art and wellness in the gathering of individuals. Some of the proceeds benefit local Indigenous communities, and the event lacks the raucous party atmosphere of its American desert counterpart. "There's a wholesome component," philosopher Gillian Wynn told The New Yorker. "Everything is tasteful."
The high season in Careyes is from November to January, with mild temperatures and little rain. October is the best time if you wish to skip the crowds but still enjoy optimal weather. However, some experiences may have limited hours, such as certain dining experiences and wellness programs.
There are plenty of activities besides Ondalinda. Rent a paddleboard from Playa Rosa Beach Club or El Careyes Club for $20 an hour. Rent snorkeling equipment from Playa Rosa for $20 a day or kayak along the coastline for $15 to $20 per hour. Be sure to explore nearby San Patricio's beautiful under-the-radar beaches. Depending on the season, you can release turtle hatchlings at the Turtle Sanctuary on Playa Teopa with a group of four people max. The $100 fee supports the sanctuary's operations. Enjoy dolphin and whale encounters on a three-hour $400 boat tour for a group of up to six people. Finally, experience a healing sound ceremony at La Copa del Sol — though prices can easily exceed $200 for the experience.
European-style accommodations and fresh food at your beach getaway
From gorgeous casitas to ocean castles, Careyes offers incomparable luxury with every stay. One of the most sought-after properties is the castle Sol de Oriente. A work of art co-created by the founder Gian Franco Brignone and world-renowned architect Jean-Claude Galibert, the castle is a quintessential property in the community. It combines the Mexican and Mediterranean cultures with the glorious nature of Careyes. You can expect all the luxuries of an all-inclusive stay, including butlers, cooks, and housekeeping. The property features six ocean-view suites and a private infinity pool overlooking the coast. Prices range from $7,000 to $9,000 a night. Though it's typically rented by celebrities and the ultra-rich, you can rent the castle with a group of friends to fill the six luxurious suites.
If you are looking for more affordable accommodations, the bungalows situated directly on the beach and the casitas nestled in the hills offer stunning views and unmatched comfort. These require a minimum 10-day stay for festive periods and minimum two-day stay for weekends, prices range from $270 to $1,000 per night, depending on the time of year.
Dining in Careyes is not just a simple meal but an all-out experience, ranging from Italian steakhouse Punto Como to the highest-quality Spanish tapas at Casa de Nada, combining Mexican culture with a European flair. Paired with a great selection of wines, the wide options of restaurants will leave your senses heightened with pleasure on your next beach vacation.