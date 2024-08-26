Add European Flair To Your Next Beach Vacation At This Hidden Gem Getaway In Mexico

The world is full of hidden gems and beach vacations awaiting those answering the call of adventure. The question remains — which getaway is next on the list? Will it be the clear ocean waters of the Pacific or the best beaches of Italy's Amalfi Coast? What if you could experience the best of both worlds in one trip?

Costa Careyes offers such an opportunity, with its Positano-inspired casitas and Mexican authenticity, letting any nomad enjoy European style on beautiful and secluded Mexican beaches. Originally purchased by Italian banker Gian Franco Brignone in 1968, all 35,000 acres of the oceanfront property scream the words "exclusive," "luxury," and "paradise". Only 3% of this secluded utopia is developed, preserving what visitors love about Careyes for years to come.

Based in true familia spirit, the early days saw only members or close friends of the Brignone family. The community is open to anyone now, but the values of the Italian family are still present in the community. The unique buildings, often featured in architectural publications, are mostly designs from prominent European architects, giving the town a European flair that is hard to miss. However, sightseeing is not the only aspect of Careyes you can enjoy. During your stay, you can experience many of the activities unique to this haven of tranquility.

