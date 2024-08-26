Unspoken Bathroom Etiquette Rules Flight Attendants Really Want You To Know

There is some confusion about whether or not passengers are allowed to wait in line for the airplane bathroom since passengers often aren't allowed to get up and hang out in the aisle for safety and security reasons, but in general there's no rule against queuing up to wait your turn. If you want to make your flight attendants' shift a little easier, though, experienced flight attendant Barbi told us that you should really avoid crowding into the galley whenever you can.

It might look like a convenient free space to stand without blocking the aisle, but flight attendants don't want you in their work area while they prepare food and drinks for your fellow passengers. Ideally, you shouldn't be waiting in the area where the flight attendants' seats are, either. It's like walking into their breakroom and standing awkwardly in the corner while they're trying to get ready for work.

"I feel bad saying this because all situations and crews are different, plus I don't want to be rude or unsympathetic to our passengers," Barbi explained. "But our galleys and the areas around our jumpseats are pretty much our only space to decompress and get a break from the bubble we work in."

