One Of The Best Surfing Spots In All Of Tahiti Is This Postcard-Worthy Black-Sand Beach

You'd be forgiven for thinking the Tahitian surf scene is out of your league. The destination in French Polynesia is often considered one of the most beautiful islands in the world, and recently hosted the surfing competition at the Paris Olympics on a wave called Teahupoʻo, one of the most intimidating spots on the planet. While practically every surfer dreams of getting spit out of this reef's pumping tube, that wave is not for everyone — it's not even for most of us. Only a few lifelong lunatics will ever get to the point where they can comfortably surf that wave at its maximum conditions.

So, while most of the surfing imagery the world is familiar with from Tahiti comes from Teahupoʻo, many surfers traveling to Tahiti are better off searching somewhere else. Somewhere like Plage De Papenoo — also known as Baie de Papenoo and Papenoo Beach. This quiet Tahitian beach has tons of excellent surfing potential. East Coast locals of Tahiti love surfing here, as it can provide cruisy longboard waves on some days and pitching barrel rides on others.

The pumping surf is just part of the parcel on the magnificent Papenoo Beach. Black sands that blanket the shore originate from the erosion of volcanos like the Tahiti Nui Volcano, which sculpted the entire Papenoo Valley. From majestic waterfalls to the variety of surf spots on Papenoo Beach, this area has plenty of adventure, and it's all far from the island's main tourist hotspots. Booking a small place nearby is a great way to spend your week surfing while enjoying Tahiti on a budget.

