In Between Brazil's Two Most Popular Cities Is A Secret Paradise Full Of Beaches And Waterfalls
While Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo often steal the spotlight, there's a lesser-known Brazilian city that promises a secret paradise for adventurous travelers. Ubatuba, a seaside resort cherished by locals but flying under the radar of international tourists, remains a relatively undiscovered gem. Much like the rest of South America, the city is a melting pot of culture, characterized by its abundance of pristine beaches, incredible geological formations, and vibrant nightlife. Located just five hours from Rio de Janeiro by bus or car and three hours from São Paulo by car, Ubatuba is an ideal seaside vacation spot within a few hours' reach of major international airports. While Rio de Janeiro has its fair share of beautiful beaches, Ubatuba's shores are less crowded and more frequented by locals.
A visit to Ubatuba wouldn't be complete without sampling Brazil's toughest drink, the Caipirinha — the best way to cap off a day hiking through mountains or lounging by the sea. The city's nightlife offers a range of affordable restaurants and bars, always buzzing with live music like tropicália, a fusion of Brazilian bossa nova, Afro-Brazilian samba, and international rock and roll. Some of the best spots to tune in and unwind can be found in the city center, between Cruzeiro Beach and Itaguá. Laid-back beach kiosks like Quiosque Aloha serve refreshing drinks and tasty meals, including seafood and pasta options and ice-cold beer, while Jundu Restaurante Lounge Bar offers a livelier atmosphere.
Ubatuba's beaches are as plentiful as they are spectacular
This must-see destination is brimming with natural beauty, culture, and incredible beaches sought after by holidaymakers. Ubatuba has over 100 beaches, spread out across 62 miles of gorgeous coastline. Popular beaches include Praia do Tenório, Praia Grande, and Praia do Cedro, but there are dozens of secluded — even entirely deserted — beaches located at the end of remote trails. Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, a quiet family vacation, or an adventure into uncharted territory, Ubatuba's wealth of diverse beaches will have something for you.
Nicknamed the surfing capital of Brazil, Ubatuba is a paradise for surfers of all skill levels, offering thrill-seekers plenty of spots to catch the perfect wave. Vermelha Do Norte is considered the best beach for advanced surfers, offering tubular waves as tall as 5 feet. Praia Grande is the ideal spot for an introduction to surfing and boasts numerous surf schools in the area. That includes the highly rated SoulNatu, which offers classes at 150 Brazilian reais, or under $30.
Other popular water activities include wakeboarding, water skiing, and sailing. Boats can be chartered from the harbor (with accompanying skippers) for as low as $250 a day for sailboats and catamarans and up to $400 for motorboats. Just swim responsibly — Brazilian beaches can harbor hidden dangers like strong currents and potential sharks. Always follow local guidelines and try to stick in a group with other people when in the water.
Discover the mountains, waterfalls, and glades of Ubatuba
There's no shortage of natural wonders in Ubatuba. The Serra do Mar (Portuguese for "Sea Ridge") is a vast 930-mile network of mountain ranges and cliffs that runs along Ubatuba's southeastern coastline. A juxtaposing medley of dense rainforest and towering peaks, this state park should be a must-see on your itinerary. Day-trippers can follow hiking trails of varying difficulty, passing by breathtaking waterfalls and mountain-top vistas. Cachoeira da Escada and Cachoeira da Renata are two of the best waterfalls to explore, offering magnificent views and family-friendly hikes — some Tripadvisor reviewers caution against going in the rain, though, to avoid muddy or impassable trails. The Ubatuba Tourism Office also offers camping options for those interested in multi-day hikes.
Year-round sunshine is pretty much a given in Ubatuba thanks to its subtropical climate, but the best time to visit depends on what you'd most like to get out of your trip. Peak season, from October to December, can see a hike in hotel prices and a greater number of tourists. July offers ideal surfing conditions, particularly at Praia Grande. The cheapest time to visit is between January and March, when temperatures are still warm (hovering between 75 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit) but beaches are less crowded. Ubatuba is considered to be a safe tourist destination, but as with most places, instances of petty crime do happen, especially in congested areas. Keep your belongings secure when you're out and about to minimize any risk of theft.