In Between Brazil's Two Most Popular Cities Is A Secret Paradise Full Of Beaches And Waterfalls

This must-see destination is brimming with natural beauty, culture, and incredible beaches sought after by holidaymakers. Ubatuba has over 100 beaches, spread out across 62 miles of gorgeous coastline. Popular beaches include Praia do Tenório, Praia Grande, and Praia do Cedro, but there are dozens of secluded — even entirely deserted — beaches located at the end of remote trails. Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, a quiet family vacation, or an adventure into uncharted territory, Ubatuba's wealth of diverse beaches will have something for you.

Nicknamed the surfing capital of Brazil, Ubatuba is a paradise for surfers of all skill levels, offering thrill-seekers plenty of spots to catch the perfect wave. Vermelha Do Norte is considered the best beach for advanced surfers, offering tubular waves as tall as 5 feet. Praia Grande is the ideal spot for an introduction to surfing and boasts numerous surf schools in the area. That includes the highly rated SoulNatu, which offers classes at 150 Brazilian reais, or under $30.

Other popular water activities include wakeboarding, water skiing, and sailing. Boats can be chartered from the harbor (with accompanying skippers) for as low as $250 a day for sailboats and catamarans and up to $400 for motorboats. Just swim responsibly — Brazilian beaches can harbor hidden dangers like strong currents and potential sharks. Always follow local guidelines and try to stick in a group with other people when in the water.

