Party In Mexico While Avoiding Puerto Vallarta Crowds At This Nearby, Low-Key Seaside Gem
Mexico has long been a must-visit destination for party animals the world over, with legendary writer Hunter S. Thompson, Nobel laureate Ernest Hemingway, and pop icon Madonna being attracted to the country for its unique party culture and intriguing selection of alcohol. In addition to its delicious beer, Mexico is famously the home of tequila and its smokier cousin, mezcal — and who could turn down the chance to drink such delights as they were intended to be drunk under a hot Mexican sun?
Today, there are several towns and cities across Mexico that have a reputation among international travelers for being great places to party — not the least of which is Puerto Vallarta, a lively beach resort on the Pacific coast that, along with its beaches and water sports, is known to rival Cancún for the quality of its nightlife and its reputation as one of the safest destinations for travelers in Mexico.
However, its popularity means that in peak season the cobblestoned town center's bars and restaurants are often teeming with people, as are the sand beaches, which can bring your own partying to a standstill. Luckily, there are other options nearby. One town in particular is a forgotten gem when it comes to having a good time: Sayulita, a tiny village in the state of Nayarit located just a 56-minute drive from Puerto Vallarta.
Sayulita is beach party paradise
Sayulita is well known as a laid-back and beautiful town on Mexico's Pacific coast and for being a draw for bohemians, hippies, and alternative travelers looking to experience authentic Mexico away from the crowds. During the day, the town's two golden beaches are used for surfing and sunbathing, with whale and turtle-watching boats and pleasure craft crossing the waters. But Sayulita is also one of the coast's best destinations for beach parties, with its sand serviced by several fun beach bars and clubs. The area is also renowned for its amazing seafood and gorgeous cocktails, with locals and travelers gathering along the beach during the day, often lingering to take in the beautiful sunsets before partying long into the night.
Located toward the north end of Sayulita, Las Sirenas Beach Club is one of the town's most chilled-out spots for daytime drinking, known for its awesome margaritas and great-quality food that is served until sunset. Meanwhile, the beachside hotel Selina is known for its pool parties, raves, and full moon parties, as well as live music and karaoke nights. If you're heading to the beach on a Friday, be sure to check out Bar El Camarón on Avenida el Palmar. It's only open on Friday nights, but it offers one of the town's best-loved beach parties.
Bar hopping in downtown Sayulita
The beach isn't the only part of Sayulita worth hitting when night rolls around. You can also head downtown toward Sayulita Plaza to visit the town's legendary bars and soak up Mexico's legendary nightlife and Sayulita's bohemian aesthetic. Things start to warm up just before midnight, with parties that continue until the early hours.
Highlights include Bar Don Pato, a friendly and laid-back nightspot with live bands that play into the early morning. Those looking to sample the best in craft beer should try Yambak, while mezcal lovers should hit Bar Cava, known for its delicious icy cocktails (speaking of which, here are some of our favorite tropical cocktail recipes to get you in the mood). Another famous cocktail spot is Wild Iris, an open bar with outdoor seating and a signature drinks menu and great food, known for its friendliness and easy-going vibe. Turning back toward the beach, Bar El Mezcalito is another famous spot, with a bar and dance floor so tiny that there are often more people gathered outside than could possibly fit in.
Not really interested in partying the entire time? If you're looking for an even more relaxed option for your Mexico vacation, we have a pick for that, too!