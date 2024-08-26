Party In Mexico While Avoiding Puerto Vallarta Crowds At This Nearby, Low-Key Seaside Gem

Mexico has long been a must-visit destination for party animals the world over, with legendary writer Hunter S. Thompson, Nobel laureate Ernest Hemingway, and pop icon Madonna being attracted to the country for its unique party culture and intriguing selection of alcohol. In addition to its delicious beer, Mexico is famously the home of tequila and its smokier cousin, mezcal — and who could turn down the chance to drink such delights as they were intended to be drunk under a hot Mexican sun?

Today, there are several towns and cities across Mexico that have a reputation among international travelers for being great places to party — not the least of which is Puerto Vallarta, a lively beach resort on the Pacific coast that, along with its beaches and water sports, is known to rival Cancún for the quality of its nightlife and its reputation as one of the safest destinations for travelers in Mexico.

However, its popularity means that in peak season the cobblestoned town center's bars and restaurants are often teeming with people, as are the sand beaches, which can bring your own partying to a standstill. Luckily, there are other options nearby. One town in particular is a forgotten gem when it comes to having a good time: Sayulita, a tiny village in the state of Nayarit located just a 56-minute drive from Puerto Vallarta.

