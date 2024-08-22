Witness The Iconic Northern Lights On This Cruise Line That Promises Views

For many of us, seeing the northern lights is on our travel bucket list. But unless you live near the Arctic Circle year-round, it will take some work and luck to see them. There are solar activity predictions, but there's no 100% guarantee when it comes to Mother Nature. When you have a limited time frame for your vacation, and you're booking far in advance, you may have to take the gamble that you could end up returning home disappointed. But there's one cruise line that's helping ensure that its passengers see the northern lights — Hurtigruten. The company is based in Norway, one of those destinations that give you a better chance of seeing those sometimes elusive northern lights. They will give you a free six or seven-night cruise with them if you don't see the northern lights.

Of course, there are some caveats. On their website, they outline the free cruise offer. You have to be on one of their 11-day or more cruises, it has to be the right time of year to see the northern lights (late September through March), and there can't have been any auroral activity visible from the ship in general — it can't just be that you didn't see the lights, they can't have happened at all.