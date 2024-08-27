This Underrated Japanese Destination Is Like Switzerland's Iconic Zermatt Without Crowds

Switzerland's Zermatt is a global mountaineering staple: The small alpine town sits in the shadow of the Matterhorn, perhaps the most iconic mountain in the world outside of Mount Everest. But making a trip to Switzerland a reality can be a tall order, and some seasoned travelers even consider Geneva, its most famous city, to be overrated and not worth the visit.

If you're looking for a perfect destination dupe for Zermatt — an alternative to well-known travel spots — then consider Sapporo, the capital of Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Apart from the fact that Japan travel is booming these days, Sapporo offers a unique blend of outdoor adventures and cultural experiences that rivals the charm of Switzerland's famous landscape but without the throngs of tourists or higher prices.

Nestled among the mountains and surrounded by stunning landscapes, Sapporo is a haven for winter sports enthusiasts, with some of Japan's best skiing and snowboarding resorts located just a short drive from the city. But Sapporo isn't just great in comparison to other places; it's got its own distinct identity and charm. Lovers of Japanese culture will find a plethora of things to enjoy here, with local shrines, a vibrant culinary scene, and a festive atmosphere being among the best experiences the city has to offer.

