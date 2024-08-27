This Underrated Japanese Destination Is Like Switzerland's Iconic Zermatt Without Crowds
Switzerland's Zermatt is a global mountaineering staple: The small alpine town sits in the shadow of the Matterhorn, perhaps the most iconic mountain in the world outside of Mount Everest. But making a trip to Switzerland a reality can be a tall order, and some seasoned travelers even consider Geneva, its most famous city, to be overrated and not worth the visit.
If you're looking for a perfect destination dupe for Zermatt — an alternative to well-known travel spots — then consider Sapporo, the capital of Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. Apart from the fact that Japan travel is booming these days, Sapporo offers a unique blend of outdoor adventures and cultural experiences that rivals the charm of Switzerland's famous landscape but without the throngs of tourists or higher prices.
Nestled among the mountains and surrounded by stunning landscapes, Sapporo is a haven for winter sports enthusiasts, with some of Japan's best skiing and snowboarding resorts located just a short drive from the city. But Sapporo isn't just great in comparison to other places; it's got its own distinct identity and charm. Lovers of Japanese culture will find a plethora of things to enjoy here, with local shrines, a vibrant culinary scene, and a festive atmosphere being among the best experiences the city has to offer.
Outdoor adventures in Sapporo
Sapporo offers a wealth of outdoor activities that cater to all four seasons, making it a great year-round destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers. In winter, nearby ski resorts like Niseko and Furano offer plenty of powder-covered slopes for skiers and snowboarders. And Mount Moiwa, with its scenic vistas and ski slopes, acts as a perfect parallel to the Matterhorn, albeit on a smaller scale.
In the summer, the mountains around Sapporo transform into lush green hiking trails, reminiscent of the alpine landscapes that draw many to Switzerland. Mount Teine is a great example of this, with a two-hour hike to its summit that starts near Heiwa no Taki (Peace Waterfall). Mount Teine also features some excellent views of Sapporo itself as well as Ishikari Bay.
Shikotsu-Toya National Park is an hour's drive from Sapporo and features active volcanoes, mountain caldera lakes, and onsen, Japanese natural hot springs. Kayaking and snowshoeing are two popular activities for park visitors, and plant and animal lovers will find a variety of flora and fauna to photograph, including squirrels, foxes, and woodpeckers. Whatever you do, make sure to take a glass-bottom boat tour of Lake Shikotsu, and if you're visiting in spring, catch the cherry blossoms near Lake Toya. Fall travelers will want to head to Hoheikyo Dam inside the park, a 335-foot-tall structure surrounded by rocky slopes and trees that's perfect for viewing foliage.
Experience Sapporo's original culture and cuisine
Sapporo is more than the mountainous terrain that surrounds it; it's also a cultural hub with a rich history and vibrant food scene. The city is famous for its annual Sapporo Snow Festival, for example. Held annually over the course of a week in February, the snow festival features intricate snow and ice sculptures, snow rafting, food stands, and more. Festival fans can also check out Yosakoi Soran Festival every year in June, which includes a traditional dance-off featuring energetic clapping and Soran Bushi folk music. Visitors can also explore historical sites like the Sapporo Clock Tower, a landmark from the late 19th century, and Hokkaido Shrine, which is said to be one of the best places in the Hokkaido region to see the country's renowned cherry blossoms.
The city's culinary scene is another Sapporo highlight. As the birthplace of miso ramen soup, you'll want to head to the famous Gonso Ramen Yokocho — Ramen Alley. The strip of restaurants serving the dish often sees customers line up in droves late into the night to experience the meal. Besides ramen, the city is also known for its seafood, especially mackerel and crabs. Visitors can wash those down with a trip to the Sapporo Beer Museum. The country's only museum dedicated to the world-famous beverage sits next to the Sapporo Beer Garden, which includes a handful of restaurants to quench the thirst you've built up sightseeing. Clearly, Sapporo deserves a spot on your list of stunning Japanese destinations that won't break the bank.