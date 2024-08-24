Why You Need To Care About Being 'Demure' On Your Next Flight
Whatever you think of the social media platform TikTok, and even if you don't use it at all, you've likely run into some of the viral trends and phrases it's spawned. Whether it's the latest makeup or hair tip, viral snacks, or "brat summer," it's just part of our lives now. One of the latest trends is one that might make travel easier, or at least more pleasant: the recent "demure" trend.
This viral movement was popularized by TikTok user Jools Lebron, who speaks about being "demure," "cutesy," and "mindful" in different situations, like work and travel. Almost a response to the "brat summer" trend, the idea is to eschew obnoxious or "look at me" behavior. Instead, you're supposed to be polite, calm, and considerate as you move through the world. Keeping in mind well-publicized incidents with unruly passengers who've been drinking or behaving rudely over the past few years, it sounds like one of the best things to come out of social media in a long time.
Planes are confined spaces, and we may be stressed about getting to our destination on time, or worried about any number of travel-related things. Taking a few moments to practice "demure" and mindful behavior around fellow passengers and crew can make things more pleasant for everyone. Plus, having a more relaxed attitude may make the flight better for you as well.
What it means to be 'demure' while traveling, according to TikTok
One of Lebron's "demure" TikTok videos, which you can watch below, gives us the phrase "very cutesy, very demure" in reference to boarding the plane. The idea is to be kind and thoughtful. For instance, you're not running to your gate in a panic. It doesn't mean you can't have fun, but taking into consideration how your behavior affects others is never a bad thing. It's not that we have to do a prescribed set of things in exact order. It's just remembering that you're not the only person on the flight and that it's about everyone's comfort and happiness, and not just your own.
@joolieannie
This can start all the way back during the planning stages of your trip. Take some time to do your packing list early, set up rides, and have all your things together, so when you're on your way to the plane, you're not all stressed out and quarrelsome. At the airport, it might mean skipping that glass of wine so you're not buzzed and loud when you fly, or waiting for your turn to board rather than shoving people out of the way. That also means thinking of things that might make your fellow fliers happier, like using your headphones at a reasonable volume so no one has to listen to your music, or not talking on speaker or video while you're waiting for your flight to take off.
Being 'demure' on the plane
We'd like to point out that "demure" is often used in reference to women, and can sometimes be used pejoratively, with the implication that women should be quiet and shy. That's not what this TikTok trend is about. This is for every gender, and it's about politeness. While "kind," "thoughtful," or "considerate" might be better descriptors, the viral word is "demure," so we're going with it.
On the plane, a "demure" traveler doesn't douse themselves with perfume or bring stinky food on to bother other passengers. You might choose to let the person in the middle seat have the armrest rather than hogging it, or ask for an extra water bottle for a seatmate who is sleeping during service. You keep your shoes on (which really shouldn't be a debate in the first place). You may choose to ask other people if they mind if you open or close the window shade. Politeness is absolutely key, and that includes following flight attendants' instructions. Pay attention when they talk. You may know the safety briefing by heart, but not everyone does, and it's rude to ignore it.
One situation that can often test our patience and make us less "demure" is little children on the flight. We have a secret tip for you that often helps. We bring little finger puppets (you can get a pack of 10 for around $5 at Ikea) to entertain little kids. The best part is, they're inexpensive enough to let the kids take home.