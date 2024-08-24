Why You Need To Care About Being 'Demure' On Your Next Flight

Whatever you think of the social media platform TikTok, and even if you don't use it at all, you've likely run into some of the viral trends and phrases it's spawned. Whether it's the latest makeup or hair tip, viral snacks, or "brat summer," it's just part of our lives now. One of the latest trends is one that might make travel easier, or at least more pleasant: the recent "demure" trend.

This viral movement was popularized by TikTok user Jools Lebron, who speaks about being "demure," "cutesy," and "mindful" in different situations, like work and travel. Almost a response to the "brat summer" trend, the idea is to eschew obnoxious or "look at me" behavior. Instead, you're supposed to be polite, calm, and considerate as you move through the world. Keeping in mind well-publicized incidents with unruly passengers who've been drinking or behaving rudely over the past few years, it sounds like one of the best things to come out of social media in a long time.

Planes are confined spaces, and we may be stressed about getting to our destination on time, or worried about any number of travel-related things. Taking a few moments to practice "demure" and mindful behavior around fellow passengers and crew can make things more pleasant for everyone. Plus, having a more relaxed attitude may make the flight better for you as well.

