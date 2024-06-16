Flight Attendant Reveals The Embarrassing Reason To Stop Drinking At Airports

The FAA reported 2,075 incidents of unruly passengers in 2023, and "unruly" can include intoxication. As the TikToker says, flight attendants will do what they are required to do to avoid an incident on their flight. In addition, no one wants to clean up after a sick passenger (especially because you'll hardly find barf bags on planes anymore). Plus, if you've had enough to appear drunk, you probably smell like alcohol as well, which isn't going to make fellow passengers happy.

Getting intoxicated can happen quicker than you think, especially when you're too tired from another flight or an early morning departure to realize what's happening. Though every body is different, it doesn't take that long to become intoxicated. Your weight and how quickly your body processes alcohol is a factor, and as an example from Mobile IV Nurses, a woman who weighs 120 pounds could be impaired after consuming two drinks in one hour, while a 140-pound man would probably need three drinks in the same time span. Other factors are how much you've eaten recently, and the speed with which you drink. It's embarrassing to be kicked off a plane, but if you manage to stay on the flight and cause an issue, you should know that the FAA reports the worst cases of unruly passengers to the FBI. You could face criminal charges and up to $37,000 in fines.

