Escape Bali Crowds At This Under-The-Radar Black-Sand Beach
Iceland, the Caribbean, and New Zealand aren't the only places with black-sand beaches. Bali, one of the thousands of islands that make up the archipelagic country of Indonesia, also offers the chance to see this naturally occurring phenomenon. Bali's reputation for being a budget-friendly island vacation destination has made it increasingly popular with international travelers. Plus, this tropical paradise is the ultimate playground for visitors seeking to experience the island's laid-back lifestyle and unique blend of Hinduism and Balinese culture.
When it comes to the best beach resorts in Bali, Lovina Beach has remained largely under the radar. A world away from the bustling southern areas of Seminyak and Ubud, this sleepy resort town is a true hidden gem. The north side of the island has a cooler, less humid climate, and its distance from the capital, Denpasar — one and a half to two hours by car, double that by bus — means it's less popular with tourists. Lovina Beach is 9 miles from the capital of its regency, the port town of Singaraja. A small concentration of major tourist attractions makes Lovina Beach the ideal place to enjoy all the sights and tranquility of Bali alongside a more authentic village experience.
Unlike Bali's southern beaches, Lovina features distinctive black sand. Volcanic rock from the sea is broken down over time, and that erosion results in dark-colored sand. The best time to visit Lovina Beach is outside of rainy season, which lasts from November to April, which can have high humidity and heavy downpours.
Don't miss the chance to go dolphin watching and snorkeling at Lovina Beach
Beyond its gorgeous beaches, the resort town is a dream destination for wildlife enthusiasts, with dolphin watching being especially popular. Lovina Beach is a playground for bottlenose and spinner dolphins, which frolic in the water at dawn. You can spot dolphins from the shore, but eager spectators depart on a jukung — a traditional Indonesian outrigger boat — before sunrise to see dolphins up close playing and hunting. Many dolphin-watching tours depart from Lovina, but the Tripadvisor award-winning Lovina Dolphin Tours offers shared dolphin-watching and snorkeling packages for 100,000 IDR, less than $10 per person. The company also offers shared swim-with-dolphins tours for 150,000 IDR per person. Because these dolphins are drawn to low tides and calmer waters, the best time to see them is from May to September.
The tranquil ocean conditions at Lovina Beach are a haven for all marine life, with the area renowned for its colorful coral reefs and diversity of sea creatures. While snorkeling, you can spot sea turtles and a variety of tropical fish like parrotfish and triggerfish. And should you want to unwind at the end of a long day exploring the ocean, you're in luck — Lovina Beach is famous for its gorgeous sunsets. The dark tones of the sand and the glow of the sun as it sinks below the horizon are a match made in heaven. The flight to Bali is worth it for this reason alone.
Lovina Beach is home to the largest Buddhist temple in Bali
Brahma Vihara Arama Buddhist Temple is a 20-minute drive west of Lovina Beach, high up in the hills of Banjar. Revered as Bali's largest Buddhist temple — there are over 10,000 on the island — Brahma Vihara Arama is particularly special architecturally, housing a miniature version of Java's world-renowned Buddhist complex Borobudur. Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., entrance to the temple is free, however there is a collection box for visitors able to leave a donation. As with most Buddhist temples, it's important to be respectful when visiting this sacred space. Guests should cover their shoulders and legs and remove shoes before entering temple buildings. Sarongs are available to borrow for those who may not be dressed accordingly.
The Banjar Hot Springs are just a 10-minute drive from the temple. Referred to by locals as Air Panas Banjar, these natural thermal baths are nestled in lush, green jungle. The site features a selection of pools with water temperatures at a toasty 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The high sulfur content in the water is hailed for its healing properties, believed to relieve stress and pain for those suffering with rheumatic diseases. The entrance fee is approximately 40,000 IDR — equivalent to a few dollars — though this doesn't cover access to lockers and bathroom facilities, so be sure to take some extra cash. Retreat to Lovina Beach to escape the crowds and revel in all that this region of Bali has to offer.