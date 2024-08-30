Escape Bali Crowds At This Under-The-Radar Black-Sand Beach

Iceland, the Caribbean, and New Zealand aren't the only places with black-sand beaches. Bali, one of the thousands of islands that make up the archipelagic country of Indonesia, also offers the chance to see this naturally occurring phenomenon. Bali's reputation for being a budget-friendly island vacation destination has made it increasingly popular with international travelers. Plus, this tropical paradise is the ultimate playground for visitors seeking to experience the island's laid-back lifestyle and unique blend of Hinduism and Balinese culture.

When it comes to the best beach resorts in Bali, Lovina Beach has remained largely under the radar. A world away from the bustling southern areas of Seminyak and Ubud, this sleepy resort town is a true hidden gem. The north side of the island has a cooler, less humid climate, and its distance from the capital, Denpasar — one and a half to two hours by car, double that by bus — means it's less popular with tourists. Lovina Beach is 9 miles from the capital of its regency, the port town of Singaraja. A small concentration of major tourist attractions makes Lovina Beach the ideal place to enjoy all the sights and tranquility of Bali alongside a more authentic village experience.

Unlike Bali's southern beaches, Lovina features distinctive black sand. Volcanic rock from the sea is broken down over time, and that erosion results in dark-colored sand. The best time to visit Lovina Beach is outside of rainy season, which lasts from November to April, which can have high humidity and heavy downpours.

