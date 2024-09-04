Escape The Bustle Of Edinburgh At This Picturesque Coastal Scottish Kingdom
Edinburgh is Scotland's cultural center and has some of the best sightseeing in Europe. There is much in the way of museums, galleries, shows, pubs, bars, and restaurants, but most of Scotland's natural beauty is more than a day trip away. Don't book flights for Inverness yet, though.
Just north of Edinburgh, across the Firth of Forth estuary, is the charming kingdom of Fife. Covering just 512 square miles, Fife is not among Scotland's larger kingdoms — or "council areas," to use modern parlance — but there is still much to see. The Lowland shire is renowned for the striking red latticework of the Forth Bridge, the breezy serenity of its sand beaches, and the handsome university town of St. Andrews — known to millions as the "home of golf."
The kingdom's southern coast, known as the East Neuk, features delightful villages such as Anstruther, Crail, Elie and Earlsferry, Kingsbarns, Pittenweem, and St. Monans. These charming settlements contrast the bustle of Edinburgh with steadier village life and scenic coastal walks with sandy beaches, rugged outcrops, and historic structures.
A kingdom of beaches, villages, and the world's best fish and chips
Scotland may be the coldest and wettest part of the United Kingdom, but it has some of the best beaches in the world, such as the sweeping sands at Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris, a remote northern island. You won't be able to get there from Edinburgh in a hurry, but the beaches of Fife's East Neuk area are just over an hour away. This small portion of Scotland's 11,646-mile coastline boasts the highest number of award-winning beaches in the country.
The village of Elie has a stunning harbor beach with a mile of golden sand that's home to the world's only beach cricket club, and a bay of azure water perfect for windsailing and other watersports. Further east past the evocative Lady's Tower and around the peninsula's tip is Kingsbarn beach, a secluded area with a small sauna to contrast the sometimes bracing conditions.
When it comes to dining, the East Neuk region is known for some of the best fish and chips in the world. The village of Anstruther has a particular reputation for the nation's favorite fast food, courtesy of the Anstruther Fish Bar, which has a long history of serving some of the best fish and chips in Scotland and the wider United Kingdom.
Hit the links in St. Andrews, the home of golf
St. Andrews is situated in Fife's northeast corner, just below the 2-mile West Sands Beach, where the famous opening scene of "Chariots of Fire" was filmed. The beautiful sandy stretch borders the St. Andrews Links golf course, which opened in 1552 and is considered the spiritual home of golf. The course remains one of the finest in the world, offering windswept scenery and challenging bunkers, and is a destination with exceptional training for golfers of all abilities.
Immediately south of the links is the Hamilton Grand, a prominent, late-19th century building that was once a hotel, then a university hall of residence, and today a luxury apartment block and sister property of the Old Course Hotel, a five-star golf resort. There's a restaurant on site, of course, but you may want to consider the Seafood Ristorante, a Michelin-starred venue specializing in Scottish and Mediterranean seafood.
It's not all golf and luxury, though. Tripadvisor users rank The Cheesy Toast Shack as the best bite in town, and there are a variety of pubs dotted amongst the town's stonework architecture, namely the Criterion, which featured in the Campaign for Real Ale's Good Beer Guide 2024.