Escape The Bustle Of Edinburgh At This Picturesque Coastal Scottish Kingdom

Edinburgh is Scotland's cultural center and has some of the best sightseeing in Europe. There is much in the way of museums, galleries, shows, pubs, bars, and restaurants, but most of Scotland's natural beauty is more than a day trip away. Don't book flights for Inverness yet, though.

Just north of Edinburgh, across the Firth of Forth estuary, is the charming kingdom of Fife. Covering just 512 square miles, Fife is not among Scotland's larger kingdoms — or "council areas," to use modern parlance — but there is still much to see. The Lowland shire is renowned for the striking red latticework of the Forth Bridge, the breezy serenity of its sand beaches, and the handsome university town of St. Andrews — known to millions as the "home of golf."

The kingdom's southern coast, known as the East Neuk, features delightful villages such as Anstruther, Crail, Elie and Earlsferry, Kingsbarns, Pittenweem, and St. Monans. These charming settlements contrast the bustle of Edinburgh with steadier village life and scenic coastal walks with sandy beaches, rugged outcrops, and historic structures.

