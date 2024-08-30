11 Best Destinations In Rio De Janeiro That Most Tourists Miss
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — or the "Marvelous City," as locals call it — boasts almost as much lore as sunshine. As the birthplace of Bossa Nova rhythms and the inspiration for the famous "Girl from Ipanema" song, Rio's music scene is one of the world's finest. The iconic 98-foot Christ the Redeemer statue has been included among the natural wonders of the modern world. And, who could forget the city's famous Carnival parade — complete with samba dancers dressed in vibrant feathered headdresses?
Because of these factors, it's hardly a secret that Rio has plenty of touristic activities to offer, but that doesn't mean that one's vacation should start and end at the Sugar Loaf. As former residents of the city ourselves, we have noticed that there are more than a few gems that tourists tend to miss — especially places that go outside the bounds of the famous Zona Sul neighborhood. Having shown friends and family around Rio on multiple occasions, we have a keen eye for the locations that will really impress. Our favorites include nature preserves, historical sites, and beaches that will give visitors a more local perspective on the Marvelous City.
Praia da Barra da Tijuca
Tourists looking to enjoy a little bit of fun in the sun may be on the hunt for the best beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A Praia da Barra da Tijuca — or "Barra da Tijuca beach" — is a serious contender for the title. Known for its massive white capped waves, bustling environment, and fascinating food scene, Barra da Tijuca beach is an exciting place to people watch. Vendors wander the sands, selling goods ranging from sunglasses and towels to iced tea and lemonade. More formal beachside restaurants offer seated dining with BBQ and cocktails. Since locals can be friendly, be prepared to join the fun — and even play a casual game of volleyball or soccer.
As fun as Barra da Tijuca beach is, many tourists hit this key destination. The beach's Yelp page boasts a measly 19 reviews, but the people who visited it seemed to love it. "Great sand and crystal clear blue green water at Barra beach," wrote one Maryland-based tourist, before adding, "I'm guessing not as many people go to Barra beach and the people who do go don't pollute it. By far the best beach in Rio." Another satisfied beachgoer added, "This is an astounding, long, beautiful beach beside Rio's best neighborhood. The waves are epic, and the sand silkie. Love it."
Bosque da Barra da Tijuca
Latin America is famous for lush national parks full of hiking trails, and the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has plenty to offer in this regard. Unfortunately, however, most tourists miss many of Rio's most natural locations, including the Bosque da Barra — or "Barra Woods." Located in the relatively safe Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, the Bosque da Barra is a nature preserve that spans 50 hectares. Hiking trails wind through these woodlands, which are home to sloths, capivaras, and even monkeys. Children, in particular, are known to fawn over these adorable animals, making the Bosque da Barra an ideal location for the whole family.
Despite all the benefits of this fantastic site, relatively few tourists go. In fact, it is not even ranked among TripAdvisor's top 100 things to do in Rio de Janeiro. That being said, many visitors appreciate the Bosque da Barra for its natural beauty. As one local visitor wrote on Google, "Magnificent place to practice sports and leisure. The woods are very large and teeming with wild animals and plants that are native to our region. It's safe, there's parking, a picnic area, and a play area for children." Another gushed at the number of creatures that she spotted, writing "I loved it. I'll be back. The highlight was seeing an alligator."
Ilha da Gigóia
Vacations are meant to be a time full of rest and relaxation, but travelers don't always use their international trips to unwind. This is especially true in a city as chaotic as Rio de Janeiro — where, in our experience, there is always another beachside concert or pick-up volleyball tournament to attend. Luckily, it doesn't take much to escape all the urban noise. Ilha da Gigóia is a rustic island nestled in a lagoon in the middle of the city. All travelers need to do to access this oasis is pay three reais (approximately 50 cents) for a quick boat ride across the canal from Barra da Tijuca.
Upon arriving at Ilha da Gigóia, visitors will notice the absence of honking horns and screeching tires. No cars on the island, and residents get around on foot or by boat. We recommend walking across the island, as its innermost alleyways are decorated with vibrant street art and shaded by leafy green trees. Lounge on a cool bench, observe the murals and snap a few photos. Gigoia is the perfect place to relax and take a mini vacation from one's vacation.
Although Ilha da Gigóia doesn't make Trip Advisor's top 100 tourist destinations in Rio de Janeiro, the few people who venture there adore the peace and quiet. As one Google reviewer wrote, "I confess that I was shocked to see so much nature." Another added, "Awesome place to relax."
Praia do Grumari
It's no secret that Rio de Janeiro is home to some truly spectacular stretches of sand. After all, Ipanema Beach and Copacabana Beach have been ranked among the 20 best beaches in the world. However, as gorgeous as these two spots are, they are both incredibly popular — and at times overwhelmingly busy. In our experience, motorcycles whiz by the large avenues that border the sand, and beachgoers sit so packed together that they are practically shoulder-to-shoulder. These beaches are ideal for soaking up the energy of the big city, but they definitely aren't the right place to rest and relax.
Enter the Praia do Grumari. Located on the outer western edge of Rio de Janeiro, this beach is a natural paradise. The land surrounding it is on a nature preserve, meaning there are no tall buildings or crowded restaurants to cramp visitors' style. Instead, travelers can absorb the surrounding greenery and unwind to the sound of the crashing waves.
Far from being the most popular spot in Rio, Praia do Grumari has a measly eight reviews on Yelp. That being said, the locals that venture there tend to have a positive experience. One Google reviewer declared, "At Grumari, you won't be bothered with noise or yelling, which tend to be common at the beaches in Zona Sul." Another added, "Laid-back beach. View too gorgeous. Very good to relax, but I recommend getting there by car."
Igreja Nossa Senhora da Penna
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, might be most famous for its beaches, but the city also has quite a few stunning mountains to explore. One of its least-known viewpoints is beside a church called Igreja Nossa Senhora da Penna. Perched on top of a steep hill in the Freguesia neighborhood, this historic building offers one of the best views in the city. In our experience visiting the church, it is possible to see as far as the Barra da Tijuca beach, the Jacarepaguá Lagoon, and nearby mountains from the top.
Accessing the church is not too tricky. Our favorite approach is to start out at the Bosque de Freguesia woods and hike from there to the top. However, those who aren't big on walking can start their journey at the base of the hill directly below the church — where a free glass elevator will take them straight up. Regardless of how visitors choose to arrive, they can enjoy 360-degree views of the city, and a privileged glance at one of Rio's oldest standing buildings. The church itself was built between the years 1633 and 1642, according to Globo.
This site, while beautiful, is not very well known. Even Eduardo Paes, the former mayor of Rio, once complained that locals were unaware of this spot. That being said, reviews of the church are positive, with one Google user writing, "Incredible view, beautiful church, full of history."
Museu do Açude
There's nothing like learning a bit of local history on vacation. Whether enjoying a trip to a historic Greek island or exploring Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, it can be enlightening to discover a thing or two about the location's past. One fantastic place to do this is at the Museu do Açude. Located in a mansion reformed in 1920, this unique museum allows visitors to immerse themselves in the past. The permanent collection includes azulejos — or painted tiles — from Porto, Portugal, as well as a number of sculptures and antiques.
This museum has not been ranked among the top 100 things to do in Rio de Janeiro, according to Trip Advisor. However, most tourists seem very pleased with their museum experience. "I adored the visit," wrote one TripAdvisor user. "First-rate service from the moment I arrived, well-preserved place, well-marked, with people available [to share] information." A second visitor took to Google to share, "A place with a lot of history that awakened many curiosities. The tickets were very cheap."
VillageMall
In the United States, mall culture has long been in decline, but it remains as strong as ever in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Part of this has to do with the challenges of living in the city. Due to boiling-hot weather and high rates of violent crime, Rio does not always offer its residents many safe and comfortable places to walk around. For many locals, shopping centers represent the ideal solution to these problems — no thanks to security and air conditioning. To get a feel for what the locals like to do, we recommend visiting a mall to people-watch, shop, and grab a bite to eat. In our experience, VillageMall is one of the most comfortable places to wander.
Known as a luxury shopping center, VillageMall offers a wide selection of boutiques and name-brand stores in a particularly nice environment. Koi ponds decorate the mall's center, and a three-story-high wall of glass on the northern side of the building boasts spectacular views of the Tijuca Lagoon. Dining at VillageMall is phenomenal, thanks to D'Heaven — a restaurant opened by former MasterChef Profissionais Brasil competitor Heaven Delhaye. Café Cultura offers a delicious Brazilian brunch for 55 reais, or approximately $10.
Although VillageMall ranks in TripAdvisor's top 40 things to do in the city, its reviews hail almost entirely from Brazilians. One satisfied visitor wrote, "Architecture, decoration, ambiance, and stores — marvelous!" Another added, "Beautiful place, nice stores, awesome gastronomic options."
Niterói's Museum of Contemporary Art
Okay, okay. We know that Niterói is not technically in Rio de Janeiro, but it is the city across the bridge. And, just like how the best views of New York City are in New Jersey, the best glimpse of Rio de Janeiro is in Niterói. The city offers a jaw-dropping view of Rio's skyline — and the famous Sugar Loaf. And there may be no better spot to ogle Rio from afar than the local Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC).
Built on a rock that juts out into Guanabara Bay, the MAC is a great place to contemplate the region's natural beauty. Technically wedged between Rio and Niterói, the MAC is a fantastic place to compare the features of the two cities. With 360-degree glass windows wrapping around its structure, the museum invites visitors to spend hours staring at the view. It also encourages them to enjoy the outdoors without ever leaving the building.
Although many visitors to Rio de Janeiro never cross the bridge to Niterói, the trek is worth making. "Marvelous place," wrote one traveler on Google before adding, "Spectacular views of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói. Interesting expositions." Another shared, "It's worth visiting just to appreciate the outside area, but, at least once in your life, go inside and lean against the infinite window to look at the sky."
São Conrado
There are plenty of overlooked waterside getaways in South America, and São Conrado is arguably one of them. It is one of the smallest — and most peaceful — neighborhoods in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Yet, it does not boast the same amount of fame as Copacabana. Nestled into the mountains between the touristic Zona Sul and the more residential Barra da Tijuca vicinities, São Conrado is easy to get to. Nonetheless, the surrounding hills separate the neighborhood from the rest of the city, fostering a cozy vibe. With a backdrop of luscious green trees and sharp peaks, São Conrado can feel as if it truly exists in a world of its own.
The local beach may be on the smaller side, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in privacy. As São Conrado Beach fails to make it into the top 100 Trip Advisor sites in Rio de Janeiro, its pristine sands are relatively empty. Visitors love the relative peace and quiet, with one reviewer writing, "Best and most beautiful beach. It's never full, and it's still very safe." Another added, "I personally consider this the best beach in Rio de Janeiro! The waves can be big, but it's never too full. It's always nice to walk on the beach!"
The Parque Lage trail to the Corcovado
The Corcovado — or "Christ Redeemer" — is undeniably one of the most famous places in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. For many tourists, a visit to the Christ is a rite of passage, like seeing the Eiffel Tower in Paris or visiting the Taj Mahal in India. A trip to Rio almost seems incomplete without it. That being said, while most visitors plan to visit the Christ, the vast majority travel there via train. What relatively few tourists know is that they can actually hike to the top of the Corcovado through a jungle trail.
The path starts in Parque Lage, a historic palace turned into a public park in the middle of the Zona Sul. From there, the trail winds through a thick forest of flowered trees and up the mountain. Visitors will enjoy spotting wildlife, including monkeys, sloths, and tucans. Waterfalls also run on either side of the path. As incredible as this hike is, however, it is far from being popular. As of the publication of this article, the trial has fewer than 150 Google reviews.
Past hikers have lauded the path for its natural beauty. One reviewer called it "an immersion in nature from beginning to end." A second visitor wrote, "There are no words to describe such a magical and enchanting place. Hiking in this place was a physical challenge, but in the end, it was completely worth it."
How we chose the best unknown spots in Rio
We have spent quite a bit of time in Rio de Janeiro. As travel writers and former residents of the city, we have explored it from top to bottom. Because many of our close friends are locals, we have had the privilege to venture into some of Rio's lesser-known corners. Naturally, we were struck by how gorgeous these unknown places were compared to more popular sites, like the Christ Redeemer and the Sugar Loaf. Our positive experiences in these locations inspired us to share our knowledge with other foreigners who might want to experience a different side of Rio de Janeiro.
Although we love every place on this list, we understand that not everybody shares the same taste as we do. With this in mind, we included a number of TripAdvisor and Google reviews in this article to show the broader appeal of these locations. We were pleasantly surprised to see that the few visitors who have ventured into these places have enjoyed them as much as we have. Places that lacked this sense of universal allure were, of course, excluded from this list.