11 Best Destinations In Rio De Janeiro That Most Tourists Miss

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — or the "Marvelous City," as locals call it — boasts almost as much lore as sunshine. As the birthplace of Bossa Nova rhythms and the inspiration for the famous "Girl from Ipanema" song, Rio's music scene is one of the world's finest. The iconic 98-foot Christ the Redeemer statue has been included among the natural wonders of the modern world. And, who could forget the city's famous Carnival parade — complete with samba dancers dressed in vibrant feathered headdresses?

Because of these factors, it's hardly a secret that Rio has plenty of touristic activities to offer, but that doesn't mean that one's vacation should start and end at the Sugar Loaf. As former residents of the city ourselves, we have noticed that there are more than a few gems that tourists tend to miss — especially places that go outside the bounds of the famous Zona Sul neighborhood. Having shown friends and family around Rio on multiple occasions, we have a keen eye for the locations that will really impress. Our favorites include nature preserves, historical sites, and beaches that will give visitors a more local perspective on the Marvelous City.