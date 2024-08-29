One Of The Best Film Cities In America Is This Southwest Gem Full Of Outdoor Activities
While Hollywood may be a juggernaut of entertainment, it's hardly the only American film city worth planning a vacation around. Albuquerque, New Mexico has been a film destination for years, and the industry there just keeps growing — in 2024, Netflix announced they were expanding their operations there. Albuquerque was founded on the banks of the Rio Grande River near the Sandia Mountains, and it gets over 300 days of sunshine each year.
"From the Sandias glowing at sunset to heading out to To'hajiilee, there's pure magic that the city lends to the show," said Bryan Cranston, via Visit Albuquerque. Cranston famously played Walter White on "Breaking Bad." Summers can get hot — up to the mid 90 degrees Fahrenheit, but there's little humidity. Winters cool off, but it doesn't ever get much below freezing, and there's not much snow. With its magical landscapes, relatively mild climate, and diverse neighborhoods, it's a fantastic place to film and to visit.
The most well-known shows filmed there have been AMC's "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" where the setting of Albuquerque was an integral part of the story. Plenty of other productions, big and small, have this southwestern city as their backdrop, like "The Avengers," which used the Railyards along with other spots, and Season 4 of "Stranger Things," which used the Roller King to film a memorable scene. (No spoilers!) You can take a self-guided tour of some of the recognizable public locations — Visit Albuquerque has a list of some of the easy-to-access spots.
Bike through Albuquerque and visit its historic neighborhoods
It's been over a decade since "Breaking Bad" first aired, but it still has a devoted fanbase, and some come to Albuquerque just because of the show. To see a number of "Breaking Bad" film locations, take the "Biking Bad" tour with Routes. Starting in Old Town, the three-hour bike tour over easy terrain takes you past Jesse Pinkman's house, Tuco's headquarters, the Dog House, and more. You'll also get to learn more about the city's history and culture beyond the show.
At one point, you'll be riding on the Paseo del Bosque Trail, which is a locally loved 16-mile paved trail through the cottonwood forest that lines the Rio Grande. The trail gives you easy access to some of Albuquerque's prime attractions, like Tingley Beach, Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, the zoo and botanic gardens, and more.
Once your tour is over, check out the Old Town. This neighborhood with narrow streets and low adobe buildings, many adorned with strings of dried chiles, is where the city was first established in 1706. Centered around Old Town Plaza and the San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church, there are blocks of restaurants and small boutiques to explore. For more recent history, Albuquerque has the longest urban stretch of historic Route 66, making it a perfect American road trip destination. One popular Route 66 neighborhood is Nob Hill, with unique architecture, neon signs, and lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
Albuquerque has hiking, hang gliding, and hot-air ballooning
Bring your hiking gear on your vacation to Albuquerque because it's got a plethora of fantastic trails. Petroglyph National Monument, just west of the city in the high desert, protects the site of tens of thousands of petroglyphs carved into volcanic rocks, many of which were made by native people hundreds of years ago. This free national monument has three separate sections. They all have petroglyph viewing opportunities along their trail systems; the longest trail is 2.2 miles.
For an incredible bird's eye view of Albuquerque and access to over 100 trails for hikers of all abilities, head to Sandia Peak. You can make the 7.5-mile hike to the top, or it's a 15-minute ride on the Sandia Peak Tramway to and from the crest of the Sandia Mountains at 10,378 feet. Along with hiking trails, the east side of the mountain has a ski area, and there are sites for hang gliding. Ten3, the restaurant at the top of the tramway, has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Albuquerque, plus yummy food.
Another classic Albuquerque view is from a hot air balloon. The massive annual balloon fiesta runs through the first two weekends of October. But you can take a sunrise ride in a balloon year-round with Rainbow Ryders. You'll get breathtaking views on your flight floating gently with the winds, and your pilot might be able to dip the basket into the Rio Grande. Truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience!