One Of The Best Film Cities In America Is This Southwest Gem Full Of Outdoor Activities

While Hollywood may be a juggernaut of entertainment, it's hardly the only American film city worth planning a vacation around. Albuquerque, New Mexico has been a film destination for years, and the industry there just keeps growing — in 2024, Netflix announced they were expanding their operations there. Albuquerque was founded on the banks of the Rio Grande River near the Sandia Mountains, and it gets over 300 days of sunshine each year.

Advertisement

"From the Sandias glowing at sunset to heading out to To'hajiilee, there's pure magic that the city lends to the show," said Bryan Cranston, via Visit Albuquerque. Cranston famously played Walter White on "Breaking Bad." Summers can get hot — up to the mid 90 degrees Fahrenheit, but there's little humidity. Winters cool off, but it doesn't ever get much below freezing, and there's not much snow. With its magical landscapes, relatively mild climate, and diverse neighborhoods, it's a fantastic place to film and to visit.

The most well-known shows filmed there have been AMC's "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" where the setting of Albuquerque was an integral part of the story. Plenty of other productions, big and small, have this southwestern city as their backdrop, like "The Avengers," which used the Railyards along with other spots, and Season 4 of "Stranger Things," which used the Roller King to film a memorable scene. (No spoilers!) You can take a self-guided tour of some of the recognizable public locations — Visit Albuquerque has a list of some of the easy-to-access spots.

Advertisement