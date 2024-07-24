The Best Vacation Spot For Film Lovers That Isn't Overrated And Overcrowded Hollywood
When cinephiles and film junkies think of vacation hotspots, they often consider Hollywood as a go-to destination. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles has been seeing a steady growth in tourism. While there's a lot to do in Tinseltown besides visiting studios like Warner Bros. or trying to spot celebrities, a large number of tourists flock to the city to get a glimpse of where some of their favorite major motion pictures are made. Many also go to get a photo op with LA's iconic Hollywood sign. But seeing as LA expected some 50 million tourists in 2023, it's fair to say the city of stars is extremely overcrowded, and maybe even overrated.
If you're a film lover and want a different, more low-key side of Hollywood, you should consider Austin, Texas as your next vacation spot. There's a strong chance that some of your favorite movies and TV shows were shot in the culturally captivating city. Classic pictures like "Dazed and Confused," "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and more were filmed in and around Austin.
Compared to Los Angeles, which has a population north of 3.8 million, Austin is home to just shy of 1 million residents. With a smaller population, tourists won't feel as overcrowded, especially because only 30 million tourists visit the city each year. As for vibes, Austin is immaculate and offers visitors a unique, homely feel compared to the labyrinth that is Los Angeles.
What to do in Austin if you love movies
If your goal is to maximize your time in Austin, Texas by focusing on movies, then you'll have nothing short of a packed vacation. Kick off your trip by finding out which of your favorite films were shot in Austin — a great place to start your list is the city's official tourism guide. Hits like "True Grit" and contemporary programs such as "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Queer Eye" were shot in the city. The tourist-centric list does a great job of highlighting filming locations, leaving little to no guesswork to plan your itinerary.
For example, horror junkies eager to see the real world behind "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" can visit Hooper's (formerly called the Grand Central Cafe), which served as the spooky house in the flick. Don't care for horror? No problem! Comedy lovers will have a field day visiting some of the classic establishments that "Dazed and Confused" helped embolden. Have a meal at Top Notch, which serves up classic, all-American burgers. Then, spend some time at the Toney Burger Activity Center, which was the backdrop for the iconic football field scene.
There are several other films to investigate, but more importantly, you'll be getting photo opportunities at less crowded, more low-key places. Unlike Los Angeles, which is one of the most mosquito-infested cities in America, you'll have a simpler, less hectic, bite-free time. LA is also filled with tourist traps, poor air quality, and a large, busy population that might be annoyed that you're there.
Why Austin is a great place for movie lovers
While Hollywood is where most major American studios are, the city doesn't necessarily wear its love for motion pictures and pop culture on its sleeve. On the other hand, Austin loves movies so much that it's become a major destination for film lovers all over the globe. The city is the birthplace of the national theater chain Alamo Drafthouse, which is widely considered to be one of the best exhibitors in the United States. The chain, which specializes in curated programming, stellar drinks, and restaurant-quality food, has five locations in the city.
Be sure to catch a show at the Paramount Theatre, which is over 100 years old. The venue has changed a lot over the years, and has been visited by many icons, including former President Barack Obama. In addition to various community events, the auditorium continues to show classic films, allowing cinephiles to revisit some of their favorite movies. Beyond pristine screens to watch new titles or familiar flicks, Austin boasts some of the best film festivals to plan your vacation around.
The city is home to the ever-iconic SXSW, which usually takes place in early March every year. In late September, typically after the Toronto International Film Festival wraps up, Austin becomes home to Alamo Drafthouse's Fantastic Fest, which highlights the best in genres like sci-fi and horror. Be sure to plan your trip in advance to get the best tickets. Even if you decide to go to Hollywood, consider leaving the comfort of Los Angeles. Outside of the city is one of the world's most-filmed lakes.