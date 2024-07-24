The Best Vacation Spot For Film Lovers That Isn't Overrated And Overcrowded Hollywood

When cinephiles and film junkies think of vacation hotspots, they often consider Hollywood as a go-to destination. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles has been seeing a steady growth in tourism. While there's a lot to do in Tinseltown besides visiting studios like Warner Bros. or trying to spot celebrities, a large number of tourists flock to the city to get a glimpse of where some of their favorite major motion pictures are made. Many also go to get a photo op with LA's iconic Hollywood sign. But seeing as LA expected some 50 million tourists in 2023, it's fair to say the city of stars is extremely overcrowded, and maybe even overrated.

If you're a film lover and want a different, more low-key side of Hollywood, you should consider Austin, Texas as your next vacation spot. There's a strong chance that some of your favorite movies and TV shows were shot in the culturally captivating city. Classic pictures like "Dazed and Confused," "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and more were filmed in and around Austin.

Compared to Los Angeles, which has a population north of 3.8 million, Austin is home to just shy of 1 million residents. With a smaller population, tourists won't feel as overcrowded, especially because only 30 million tourists visit the city each year. As for vibes, Austin is immaculate and offers visitors a unique, homely feel compared to the labyrinth that is Los Angeles.

