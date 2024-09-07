The Florida Keys Island Offering The Most Stunning Coral Reef Snorkeling In The State

A little more than an hour south of Miami, travel through Everglades National Park on U.S. Highway 1 to the island of Key Largo, where you'll experience a nature park beneath your feet. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park's entrance is located off U.S. 1 at mile marker 102.5. For an $8 vehicle fee, plus 50 cents per occupant, you'll enter a Florida state park where you can only travel by boardwalk and boat.

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, which is open every day at 8 a.m. and closes at sunset, is the country's first underwater park. Once you're there, you can explore the park on foot through short boardwalk hikes and beaches and more extensively from inside kayaks and aboard glass-bottomed boats. Best of all, it's the perfect location for snorkeling on the Florida coast. With the mission to protect the only living coral barrier reef in the continental U.S., the park's 70 nautical square miles of the Florida Reef's clear water make it a paradise for encountering ancient sea life.

Besides movie buffs hunting down Humphrey Bogart-themed locations like the Caribbean Club (the exterior location for the 1948 film "Key Largo"), visitors to Key Largo and the Florida Keys will find themselves spending most of their time on the water. You can swim with dolphins at The Keys Swim with Dolphins, parasail at mile marker 104 (a 10- to 15-minute tandem sail with Key Largo Parasail costs $89 per person), or cruise the Florida bay for dinner and drinks on a Tripadvisor top-rated floating tiki bar, Cruisin' Tikis.

