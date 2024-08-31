You'll Be Greeted With Vibrant Gardens On A Visit To This Urban Black-Sand Beach In Spain

Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands located off the coast of West Africa, has long been a beloved vacation spot for visitors from Europe and beyond. The island is renowned for its comfortable climate and natural beauty, with its nearly 250 miles of coastline punctuated with pristine beaches and crystal clear waters. Though the island is relatively small, there are so many beautiful spots to choose from that it can be difficult to decide where to go.

And now a comparatively new beach is adding to the competition: Playa Jardín, a gorgeous black-sand beach on the island's north coast artificially created in the 1990s, in the family-friendly resort of Puerto de la Cruz. Though a recent development — it is a man-made beach, though it would be impossible to tell — local guides now tip Playa Jardín as one of the island's most impressive and relaxing beaches, with an azure sea, mountain views, and a perimeter of verdant gardens that give visitors the feeling of being in heaven on earth.