You'll Be Greeted With Vibrant Gardens On A Visit To This Urban Black-Sand Beach In Spain
Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands located off the coast of West Africa, has long been a beloved vacation spot for visitors from Europe and beyond. The island is renowned for its comfortable climate and natural beauty, with its nearly 250 miles of coastline punctuated with pristine beaches and crystal clear waters. Though the island is relatively small, there are so many beautiful spots to choose from that it can be difficult to decide where to go.
And now a comparatively new beach is adding to the competition: Playa Jardín, a gorgeous black-sand beach on the island's north coast artificially created in the 1990s, in the family-friendly resort of Puerto de la Cruz. Though a recent development — it is a man-made beach, though it would be impossible to tell — local guides now tip Playa Jardín as one of the island's most impressive and relaxing beaches, with an azure sea, mountain views, and a perimeter of verdant gardens that give visitors the feeling of being in heaven on earth.
The development of Playa Jardín
Beaches are places of natural beauty, but Playa Jardín in Puerto de la Cruz has, despite its paradisal allure, been shaped by human hands. The beach is the brainchild of César Manrique, an acclaimed artist and sculptor from the nearby island of Lanzarote who throughout his career showed his genius for creating major works of art that integrate perfectly with the natural landscape of the Canary Islands.
Throughout his career, Manrique specialized in creating breathtaking works of art that brought fresh life to the Canary Islands in unexpected ways. The final project he created during his lifetime, Jardín de Cactus, is an immense 4,500-plant cactus garden built on an old landfill site in Guatiza, Lanzarote. Similarly, Playa Jardín was a stretch of the Tenerife coast that was originally nothing more than a rocky patchwork dotted with palm trees. However, under Manrique's direction, the area was cleared and covered with volcanic black sand from the sea bed. The surrounding gardens are filled with lush vegetation native to Tenerife as well as numerous waterfalls, aspects that set Playa Jardín, or "Garden Beach," apart from other beaches on the island.
Sun, sea, sand, and surfing at Playa Jardín
Playa Jardín is, of course, a phenomenal sunbathing spot, with visitors and locals frequently enjoying a siesta dotted along the black sand beach, soaking in the relaxing scenery, or luxuriating in the tastefully designed gardens nearby. It is also a perfect swimming spot. The azure waters of Playa Jardín are Blue Flag certified by the Foundation for Environmental Education, reflecting its safety and cleanliness. The cove is protected by breakwaters, making it a calm and relaxing place to swim.
Tenerife is known for its abundance of sea life, so make sure to take a snorkel and say hello to the local underwater population. If you're feeling more active, the beach is also gaining a reputation as a great surfing destination. The beach is serviced with parasols to rent, showers, and toilets, as well as several bars and restaurants to enjoy the best local food and drink.