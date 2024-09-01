The FBI Has An Unsettling Warning For Travelers About Charging Their Phones At The Airport

It happens to the best of people: forgetting to charge your phone before heading out to catch a flight or draining your battery while waiting to board said flight. For added convenience for travelers, it's not uncommon to find USB charging stations at the airport. But before you plug your phone in, here's something to keep in mind. In April 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Denver division sent out a concerning tweet related to this scenario.

Advertisement

They warned, "Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices." Simply put, plugging your phone into this public USB charging station could potentially lead to the theft of your personal and private information. This is due to the fact that USB cables also permit the transfer of data. What the FBI is referring to is called juice jacking and it's important to note that this can occur on all other USB-compatible devices.

Although some experts don't believe juice jacking is that big of a threat, others disagree. This includes Adrianus Warmenhoven. The cybersecurity expert spoke to Forbes shortly after the FBI published their tweet. He emphasized the effortlessness of USB charging station manipulation. However, making sure this doesn't happen to you or anyone else in the first place is just as straightforward.

Advertisement