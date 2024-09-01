Sleep In The Shadow Of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge At This Secret Beachside Campground

You've been trying for weeks, waking at odd hours to check the website for newly released dates, but the sites go in seconds. You check all day every day for cancellations, and then, bingo! You luck out and snag a reservation. For 24 hours, you'll be in possession of what may be the best piece of real estate in the San Francisco Bay Area: a coveted campsite at Kirby Cove. Nestled at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge on the Marin County side, in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the views from here are spine-tinglingly epic. The visual environment all around you is so elevated that you'll feel like you're living inside a cinematic masterpiece. Can this be the real world? It hardly seems so.

There are only five campsites at Kirby Cove Campground, and you can only stay a maximum of three nights per year. Perhaps because so few people can actually book this, it seems to fly under the radar as a destination. Once you do have a reservation, you're given a gate code to access a steep, winding road down to the primitive campground right above a tiny beach. Just you and four other groups of campers have this private beach all to yourselves, with one of the best views in the world. You're almost looking up at the Golden Gate Bridge from here and beyond it, the San Francisco skyline while a parade of ships and yachts sails in and out of the bay.